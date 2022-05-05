Three arrested after investigation into North Shore drug trafficking organization, officials say

State Police troopers, Lynn police, and members of a DEA task force executed a search warrant at 11 Broad St. in Lynn Thursday morning, according to the statement.

“The investigation into the trafficking organization, which was conducted under the direction of the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, involved several controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from three targets by an undercover Trooper,” State Police wrote.

Three people were arrested, and hundreds of pills, several pounds of marijuana, two loaded firearms, and ammunition were seized Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a North Shore drug trafficking organization led by the state attorney general’s office, according to a statement from State Police Thursday.

“Upon announcement of the warrant, the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, the unit that undertakes high-risk entries, breached the exterior front entry door and the door to the target’s apartment.”

Two of the three targets of the investigation, Andre Wesley, 34, and Giselle Gonzalez, 28, both of Lynn, were arrested inside the apartment on outstanding warrants and taken to Lynn Police Department for booking, according to the statement.

Inside the apartment, investigators found 250 pills that weighed around 34 grams of what is believed to be pressed fentanyl under a dog’s bed, who was inside its crate, State Police wrote.

The dog, a “friendly” pit bull named Kilo, was removed from the crate and is now in possession of Lynn Animal Control and at the North Shore Animal Hospital in Lynn, according to the statement.

While a search warrant in Lynn was being executed, another arrest warrant was executed by members of the same unit as well as Salem police and members of a DEA task force at the third target’s residence at 3 Laurent St. in Salem, State Police wrote.

Joell Sosa, 24, was arrested in his apartment, and troopers found “several pounds of marijuana in plain view inside the apartment,” State Police wrote.

After obtaining a search warrant, a loaded Beretta 9 mm firearm, a loaded Glock .45 firearm, two 9 mm magazines with ammunition, 50 9 mm rounds, and around 160 grams of pressed pills “that field-tested positive for a fentanyl-methamphetamine compound” were found and seized inside Sosa’s apartment, according to the statement.

The three defendants are being prosecuted by Attorney General Healey’s office, according to the statement. State Police’s commonwealth interstate narcotics reduction and enforcement team’s north unit, troopers from Healey’s office, State Police’s gang unit, Lynn police, and members of a DEA task force all conducted the investigation, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.