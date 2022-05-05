Three workers hurt in South Boston cat walk collapse expected to survive, police say

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle confirmed via email that the injuries of all three victims, whom authorities haven’t named, were now considered non-life threatening.

All three workers injured in Wednesday’s cat walk collapse inside the old Boston Edison power plant in South Boston Wednesday afternoon are expected to survive, authorities said Thursday.

That’s an improved prognosis for one of the injured workers, whose injuries authorities had described Wednesday as life-threatening. That worker, police said Wednesday, was extricated after being trapped in the rubble for three and a half hours.

An investigation into what caused the collapse is ongoing.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said in a statement that prosecutors have found no evidence of intentional criminality stemming from the collapse.

“We have found no immediate evidence of overt criminality in the Edison building collapse, in other words, no evidence of deliberate attempts at destruction,” the statement said. “Our investigation remains open, and our future actions, if any, will be guided by the primary investigation being led by OSHA.”

Commissioner Dempsey speaks to reporters while at the scene where three workers were injured, one of whom was trapped for several hours, after a partial building collapse inside the old Boston Edison power plant in South Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Federal authorities said their probe is underway as well.

“I can confirm OSHA has opened inspections at the site and those inspections are ongoing,” said Ted Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the federal workplace safety agency, which is among the agencies probing the collapse.

A Boston police report on the collapse released Thursday said officers were called to the construction site at 776 Summer St. at 1:43 p.m. for a report of an accident.

“Upon arrival officers learned that a balcony within the Edison Plant had collapsed on three construction workers performing demolition,” the report said. “Due to the workers being in an asbestos abatement/containment area, officers did not enter the building. Various Boston Fire Department units arrived and were able to extricate the three workers who were taken to area hospitals for further evaluation of injuries ranging from minor to serious.”

The most severely injured worker was on the first floor when the collapse occurred, officials said Wednesday at the scene.

A 30-foot section of concrete that fell from the second floor pinned his legs to the ground, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department said Wednesday. Working in a tight space with the risk of further collapse looming, firefighters carefully cut a hole through the concrete to free the man.

“There’s a large piece of flooring that collapsed,” Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters Wednesday. “It was cantilevered, which means it was sticking out over. It collapsed [and] formed a void, which knocked the man back, and part of that ... landed on his legs, his lower legs, and it trapped him.”

“As I said with the other accident we had, demolition jobs are very dangerous,” Dempsey later added. “Probably more dangerous than putting buildings up. ... Look how old this building is. We’ve had a lot of serious problems with this building over the years.”

The development at the old Edison Plant is a joint project of Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Redgate Real Estate, with construction managed by Suffolk Construction. The companies plan to transform the 15-acre site, which includes the old power plant, into offices, apartments, and stores, along with a hotel and nearly six acres of open space, much of it along the water.

In a statement Wednesday night, Suffolk said, “Our thoughts are with the individuals who were injured, along with their families. We are currently on site working closely with [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration], our subcontractor and the local authorities to determine the cause of this incident and confirm the safety of the site.”

George Regan, a spokesman for Suffolk Chairman & CEO John Fish, added in a separate statement that the collapse was an “unfortunate accident that was the result of human error.”

A spokesperson for Hilco said, “The safety of the workers on site and in the surrounding areas is our top priority. We are thankful for the swift response from Boston emergency services.”

The jobsite was quiet Thursday morning, with a Boston police vehicle parked behind the gates. A group of construction workers gathered nearby on East 1st Street declined to speak to a reporter.

The catwalk collapse marked the latest in a string of serious, construction-related accidents in the Greater Boston area, including a partial building collapse on the site of a multiuse development project near Government Center that killed a demolition worker in March.

Peter Monsini died after falling nine stories at the Government Center Garage. The garage’s demolition was part of the multibillion-dollar Bulfinch Crossing project.

Other fatal accidents occurred at an East Boston apartment building in October and at a Newton home last May.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff and Globe correspondent Matt Yan contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used. This is a breaking story that’ll be updated when more information comes out.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.