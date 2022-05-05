Violent attacks by groups of children draw attention to challenges with handling juvenile crime

Earlier this week, a pair of 13-year-old twins were charged with assaulting multiple people since mid-March, including hitting an 81-year-old man on the head at a McDonalds in Downtown Crossing and shattering the glass door of another restaurant after trying to order alcohol, according to witness statements.

This spring, a string of random attacks by a group of teenagers and children has drawn attention to a policy change, enacted in the state’s criminal justice reform law four years ago, that has complicated public officials’ efforts to respond to juvenile crime.

The teenagers, who were not identified because of their ages, were joined on nearly every occasion by an 11-year-old girl police say they have apprehended more than seven times. Her alleged behavior, from giving a restaurant patron a bloody nose to punching a police officer in the face, has raised questions about how to hold children accountable for criminal offenses if the justice system is removed from the equation.

“These kids know they’ll be out before we finish our paperwork,” said Larry Ellison, a member of the city’s school police unit, who said he frequently responds to assaults involving teenagers. “Kids are seeing that the adults who normally would be working in coordination are now fragmented, and they’re exploiting that. They feel like they can do whatever they want because there are no real consequences for their behavior.”

The 2018 reform law set new standards for handling charges against children. For example, under the law, children younger than 12 cannot be arrested or prosecuted for any crime, regardless of the severity of the offense. Previously, children as young as 7 could be charged with a crime. Any child under 12 who is stopped by the police for an offense must be released to their parent or guardian and is not required to sign up for any treatment or other social services.

As they did in this case, officials can charge children who are 12 or 13 with an offense, but only a judge can order them held in jail overnight. Children of that age who are stopped by police at night or on the weekend, when the courts are closed, are released to their parents or guardians on the condition that they appear in court on the day they are summoned. For violent crimes, such as the incidents involving the 13-year-olds, the parents must agree to bring them to court the next weekday, according to the district attorney’s office.

But there are no legal consequences for parents if they break the written commitment, and although the twins’ mother signed numerous documents agreeing to bring her kids to court the day after each incident, they were not arraigned in the courthouse until six weeks after their first offense. After one of the early incidents, officers wrote that the mother said she would not be driving her twins to court and that police “can get a warrant” if they wanted to arrest her children.

The changes were designed to prevent young offenders from becoming entangled with a criminal justice system that has long incarcerated high numbers of children from low-income and minority backgrounds. But some law enforcement officials say that certain legislative changes have tied police and prosecutors’ hands, preventing them from responding proactively and connecting struggling children with the resources they need in the absence of parental accountability.

“It’s sad to note that if these children had shown up to court six weeks ago, we would have been looking at diversion. But the frequency and severity of these offenses have created an immediate public safety concern and hindered an intervention-only approach,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “That said, the entire goal of the juvenile justice system is rehabilitation, not punishment, so in addition to GPS tracking and home confinement, both kids will also be provided with treatment and support from our network of community organizations.”

Community workers are emphasizing the critical role parents and school administrators play in supporting efforts to help struggling youth, particularly in light of the mental health challenges children have encountered during the pandemic.

Raymond Heath, a youth worker at the Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan, said, “There need to be more activities for kids to do after school than just sports, and parents have to make sure their kids get involved by signing them up for programs that may help to curb some of these disturbing situations.”

Heath often works at the center until 8 or 9 p.m., playing games, tackling homework, and cooking “comfort food” for neighborhood teenagers and their friends.

“There’s still kids that come home to an empty house, or to parents doing drugs or dealing drugs or into gang activities,” he added, speaking generally and not specifically about children involved in the recent incidents. “Those kids don’t have any oversight when they get out of school.”

Law enforcement officials agree the focus must remain on early intervention and stressed that someone needs to reach the children while they’re still just that: children.

“No one here is talking about how we want to lock up kids. But what we realize is that if we don’t correct this, these kids are just going to become adults with these same problems, and the adult criminal justice system looks at them very differently,” Ellison said. “The vast majority of the work that we’re trying to do is not arresting people — it’s prevention and intervention. But when you dismantle a lot of the things that do work and you replace it with nothing, that’s the real pipeline to prison.”

