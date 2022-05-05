Weir River Farm welcomes families with autism

“Making our special places accessible and welcoming to everyone is one of our pillars and at the heart of our mission,” said Anne Smith-White, director of the Trustees’ South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod properties.

In line with that goal, the Trustees of Reservations property has recently taken steps to make itself more welcoming to people with autism and their family members and caregivers.

Weir River Farm, a 75-acre preserve in Hingham, seeks to make its many virtues — a farmyard with domestic animals from potbellied pigs to llamas, a network of trails, and a spectacular view of the shoreline — available for everybody to enjoy.

Training the farm’s staff and earning an Autism Welcoming designation from the Autism Alliance “lets families with autism know they’re coming to a property that understands and makes space for them and their loved ones,” Smith-White said.

The Massachusetts-based Autism Alliance provides programs and resources for families and individuals affected by autism spectrum disorders. One of its goals is connecting families to a supportive community.

Smith-White said Weir River Farm already has held two events to become part of that community. A “sensory-friendly” open barnyard program developed for and limited to families with autism took place on April 16. The Trustees also designated the first hour of its annual Weir River Farm Spring Festival, held on April 25, as a “sensory-friendly” event limited to families with a member on the autism spectrum. And a Sensory Friendly Sunset Picnic is planned for July 7.

“My whole team is focused on inclusivity and diversity,” she said. Now in her second year as the region’s properties director, Smith-White said her managers and other staff spent a year “assessing what we’re missing in our programming.”

This year, after connecting with the Autism Alliance, “We worked with an organization that trains staff to create more welcoming spaces for families with autism,” she said. The Trustees’ staff learned about autism and other neurological conditions and found it was “relatively easy to include accommodations in our programs so that families feel welcome.”

A part of what Smith-White and her staff learned is that many families “are worrying that bringing family members into a new space would cause them to feel ‘othered.’” Going to public entertainment spaces such as a movie or a live theater, for instance, can prove difficult and uncomfortable for people with autism. The farm’s goal is to create programs that welcomed families with autism so “they can enjoy the activities without having to worry” about how a family member’s behavior might be interpreted.

Smith-White said her staff chose a few programs and created “a sensory-friendly experience” to welcome those families to the farm. After completing training, the farm’s staff designed a variation on its open barnyard program for people with autism spectrum disorder and limited the event’s numbers. Weir River Farm educators took the goats out of their pens so visitors could pet the kids. They brought the farm’s two horses, Nutmeg (a retired therapy horse) and Kiwi, to the corral fence so visitors could “stroke the forelock” and feed them a piece of apple — “a nice, intimate experience,” Smith-White said.

In addition to cows and horses, the farm houses a potbellied pig named Dixie, four Nigerian dwarf goats, two sheep, and a llama.

“The cows stand in the field and moo,” Smith-White said. “We had four calves born within the last month.” The cows get close to the fence, but are not “ambassadors” like some of the other animals.

Then the farm limited the first hour of its spring festival to a “low-sensory” session, reducing participant numbers from the usual 200 to 100 for that hour. Beside reducing the stimulus level by cutting the numbers, the staff turned down the volume of the music and provided headphones to cover ears, reduce sound input, and help participants “feel safer.”

The farm also offered “sensory packets.” For people vulnerable to overstimulation by sensory input (sounds and other sensations), “What helps is manipulating something with their hands,” Smith-White said. The packets contain little toys that people can manipulate for self-calming. Tickets to this low-sensory session sold out by word of mouth, she said. “It was wonderful just to see so many happy people. It was really very moving.”

Weir River Farm continues to offer programs to the general public as well. Open Farmyard sessions take place throughout the spring and summer months. Registration for programs is required through the website thetrustees.org/place/weir-river-farm.

The farm also will host weekly evening picnic gatherings on Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to sundown, beginning in July. The gatherings include live music, food trucks, a beer truck, lawn games, and “the beautiful sunset.” From Weir Hill, you can see the sun go down over the ocean and harbor islands. “It’s magical,” Smith-White said.

