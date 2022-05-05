With residents split, Mass. Senate to debate driver’s licenses for undocumented people

Senate Democrats said they are confident that like the House, they will have enough votes to overcome any opposition from Governor Charlie Baker, a second-term Republican who has repeatedly said he doesn’t support such legislation.

The Senate vote comes more than two months after a similar bill passed the House by a veto-proof majority, and on the heels of a poll that found residents split on the issue.

After decades of national advocacy and debate on the issue, the Massachusetts Senate will take up a proposal Thursday to allow people without legal immigration status to get driver’s licenses.

“The bill has improved over time,” said bill sponsor Senator Brendan P. Crighton, who said he worked closely with stakeholders like the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association to craft the most recent iteration. “We made sure there will not be any unintended consequences that he was afraid of.”

If the bill becomes law, people without legal immigration status could obtain a driver’s license by providing two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport and birth certificate or a passport and a marriage certificate. The legislation clarifies that people who do not have proof of lawful presence will not automatically be registered to vote under a current state law that registers those seeking driver’s licenses who are of voting age.

The bill’s passage would mean Massachusetts would join 16 other states and the District of Columbia, where undocumented immigrants are allowed to receive driver’s licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The new ID requirements would take effect on July 1, 2023.

In addition to the bill itself, Senators Thursday will also vote on 21 amendments including several from the chamber’s top Republican wants to create an entirely new license type with different requirements.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr’s amendments would bar undocumented residents from seeking licenses, but make them eligible for “driver privilege cards” that could not be used as government-issued identification and would be a different color than Massachusetts drivers’ licenses.

To be eligible for the “privilege cards,” people would need to prove that they have lived in the state for at least five years, that they don’t have any felony convictions, and that all their state and federal taxes have been paid.

Another one of Tarr’s amendments would require the licenses to say “not eligible to vote” written in “bold text.” The phrasing echoes a qualm from Baker, who told reporters Monday that the legislation doesn’t go far enough to ensure that undocumented residents don’t unlawfully register to vote.

“I continue to believe that states that have driver privileges cards completely separate the issue of driving with a license from voting,” Baker said after a meeting with House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka. “Issuing the exact same driver’s license to everybody, whether they’re eligible to vote or not, and not creating some mechanism that makes it possible for town clerks to engage with the registry as part of that issue, I think, is a problem.”

Crighton said, however, that some non-U.S. citizens who cannot vote are already eligible for driver’s licenses in Massachusetts, like green card holders, DACA recipients, or people in the United States on student visas.

“Massachusetts and the RMV have been been doing this for some time,” the Lynn Democrat said. “There are safeguards in place. Today, you have to be a citizen to vote. Once this bill passes, you will still have to be a citizen.”

In order to make their vote secure from Baker’s veto Senators must pass the bill with a two-thirds majority — 27 votes that Crighton said he is confident he will get.

While Democrats in the State House may overwhelmingly back the bill, support across the state varies.

Democratic candidates for governor Attorney General Maura Healey and Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz both support the legislation, while Republican gubernatorial hopefuls Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are both against it.

Advocacy groups like Movimiento Cosecha and 32BJ SEIU are part of a coalition of 270 groups that have long backed the bill, citing a need for more safety and access for immigrant communities

In an interview, David Rolando Oliva, an organizer with Cosecha Massachusetts, said transportation remains a difficult issue for immigrants, especially in places like New Bedford, where he moved more than a decade ago. It can take an hour and sometimes more than $5 to go somewhere that would be a 20-minute drive, like work, the store, or a doctor’s appointment.

“I am from El Salvador, and came looking for opportunity, to be able to help my family, and to be able to work,” Oliva, 64, told the Globe in Spanish. “All the driving is not easy. I’ll tell you that much, it is not easy. All immigrants should to be able to have a license to solve the problems.”

32BJ SEIU political director Pablo Ruiz said if passed, Massachusetts would see positive effects cited in other states, like a decline in hit-and-run car crashes, more trust in police, and safer driving more generally.

“We are excited about his historic vote,” Ruiz said in an interview. “The time is long overdue. Immigrants, our neighbors, have gotten us through a pandemic, making that our hospitals are clean and shelves are stocked. We have asked them to do so under tremendous risk.”

But others cite a fear of unlawful access to the polls as a reason to hesitate.

A recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll of Massachusetts residents found that a narrow plurality of respondents — about 47 percent of them — opposed the legislation. About 46 percent were favor, and 7 percent were undecided.

Some poll respondents who said they opposed the idea told Globe reporters that they felt more supportive once they learned more details, including language clarifying that applicants would not be registered to vote.

Roberta Collins, a 76-year-old nurse from Wakefield who opposes the legislation, said she supports easier paths to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. However, she was worried about the voting issue.

“It’s a really complicated issue,” said Collins, a registered Democrat who describes herself as a centrist. “Knowing that driver’s license is not the same as a license to vote, I wouldn’t have any problem with them getting a driver’s license.”

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.

