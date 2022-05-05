Matt Gaetz blasted after calling women protesting the draft abortion decision ‘over-educated’

While many conservatives have chosen to focus their attention on the breach itself , Gaetz appeared to direct his ire at those advocating for their right to the procedure to remain protected — and not left to legislators at the state level.

Thousands have taken to the streets nationwide following the leak of a draft majority opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, revealing that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. It would overturn a half-century of precedent if made final .

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida received swift condemnation after he questioned how many of the women protesting in response to the news that Roe v. Wade may be overturned are “over-educated, under-loved millennials.”

“How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?” the Florida Republican tweeted Wednesday morning.

The blowback ranged from fellow elected officials to comedians denouncing his comments as misogynistic and drawing attention to the fact the congressman is currently under federal investigation for sex-trafficking.

“One Republican took a break from attacking the leaker to vilify women instead. I’m talking about Florida Republican ... Matt Gaetz,” said late-night host Stephen Colbert during his opening monologue Wednesday night. “Now folks if that statement sounds insane, remember for Matt Gaetz, over-educated is any woman who’s already graduated high school.”

Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, drew attention to the upcoming midterm elections in his response to Gaetz, placing focus on two issues where the Republican and Democratic parties have illustrated deep divides: education and abortion.

“Republicans like Matt Gaetz are for government-mandated pregnancy, against education, and against cats,” Lieu tweeted. “You can help on campaigns to decide whether or not he is in the majority this November (assuming he isn’t indicted by the DOJ who is investigating him for sex crimes).”

The New York Times first reported of the investigation spearheaded by the Justice Department last March. Gaetz, who is part of the wing of the Republican Party that has coalesced around former president Donald Trump and his MAGA platform, is currently being probed to determine if he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, and whether he paid for women to cross state lines to have sex with him, “which would violate sex-trafficking laws,” the Washington Post reported. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Others condemned the comment about women being “over-educated” as blatantly sexist and evidence that their guaranteed freedoms — and those of others — are at stake if the Republican Party reclaims the majority in either chamber of Congress.

MSNBC television host Joy Reid called the remark “revelatory,” adding that it is “how most of his party view women: as nothing more than vessels for men’s pleasure and procreation.”

Ahmed Baba, the co-founder and president of Rantt Media, said the use of the term highlighted the fact that gender discrimination is “reaching increasingly dangerous levels,” particularly among conservatives.

“Empowered, educated women are a threat to extremist authoritarians,” Baba tweeted. “Increases in women’s rights are intrinsically tied to the expansion of democracies.”

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who has been vocal in recent days about the possibility of the wider implications that may arise if Roe falls — namely the unraveling of other fundamental rights — criticized Gaetz as “nauseating” and “utterly disgusting.”

Dan Reynolds, lead vocalist of the pop rock band Imagine Dragons, said he hopes his daughters grow up to become “over-educated” women.

“Men should never be making laws about women’s bodies,” he tweeted, “and frankly, I think they already understand this principle as 5-year-olds — if it’s not your body, it’s not your choice.”

The Gaetz tweet prompted enough of a stir that writer Charlotte Clymer and Laurie Bertram Roberts, the executive director of The Yellowhammer Fund — an “abortion fund and reproductive justice organization serving Alabama, Mississippi, and the Deep South,” Clymer wrote — put the slogan, “Over-educated woman who supports abortion access,” on a shirt to sell, with the intent of the proceeds going to the fund.

By the end of the night, approximately 1,400 shirts had been sold and nearly $25,000 raised for the fund, Clymer tweeted.

When reached for comment by publication the Hill on Wednesday, Gaetz was unapologetic about the firestorm he ignited and doubled down on his statement.

“My tweet speaks for itself,” he said. “I obviously don’t regret it.”

