Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary

She will assume the top spokesperson role at time when the president faces economic and political headwinds, six months before midterm elections where Democrats face an uphill battle. If Republicans retake the House, as many in both parties expect, Jean-Pierre could face numerous questions about GOP investigations into sensitive topics, although the White House counsel’s office is bringing in another communications expert, Ian Sams, to handle such inquiries.

Jean-Pierre, who has served as Psaki’s top deputy since the start of the administration, will immediately become the public face of the Biden White House and the first Black person to hold the high-profile job of delivering the president’s daily message and fielding questions from an often skeptical press corps.

WASHINGTON — Karine Jean-Pierre will take over as President Biden’s next White House press secretary within weeks, replacing Jen Psaki who plans to depart for a job in cable news, the White House announced Thursday.

Jean-Pierre will play a central role in shaping the narrative of Biden’s presidency, an effort the president and his aides have conceded they have failed to do successfully. The president himself has voiced frustration that he has not been able to convey his accomplishments to the public in an effective way.

As press secretary, Jean-Pierre will be responsible for holding the daily press briefing at the White House and helping advise Biden and the broader administration on communication and messaging efforts.

She becomes the first Black and openly gay woman to serve as the White House press secretary. In May 2021, Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman in 30 years to address the press in the White House briefing room when she filled in for Psaki, which she has since done on multiple occasions in the past year.

Gaetz draws fire for tweet

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida received swift condemnation after he called into question how many of the women protesting in response to the news that Roe v. Wade may be overturned are “over-educated, under-loved millennials.”

Thousands have taken to the streets nationwide following the leak of a draft majority opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, revealing that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark decision legalizing abortion. It would overturn a half-century of precedent if made final.

While many conservatives have chosen to focus their attention on the breach itself, Gaetz appeared to direct his ire at those advocating for their right to the procedure.

“How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?” the Florida Republican tweeted Wednesday morning.

The blowback resulting from his remark ranged from fellow elected officials to comedians denouncing his comments as misogynistic and drawing attention to the fact the congressman is currently under federal investigation for sex-trafficking.

“One Republican took a break from attacking the leaker to vilify women instead. I’m talking about Florida Republican ... Matt Gaetz,” said late-night host Stephen Colbert during his opening monologue Wednesday. “Now folks if that statement sounds insane, remember for Matt Gaetz, over-educated is any woman who’s already graduated high school.”

Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, drew attention to the upcoming midterm elections in his response to Gaetz, placing focus on two issues where the Republican and Democratic parties have illustrated deep divides: education and abortion.

“Republicans like Matt Gaetz are for government-mandated pregnancy, against education, and against cats,” Lieu tweeted. “You can help on campaigns to decide whether or not he is in the majority this November (assuming he isn’t indicted by the DOJ who is investigating him for sex crimes).”

He was joined by colleagues Representative Don Beyer of Virginia and Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota in calling out Gaetz for his purported crimes, with Smith adding that she was “so glad” he brought up the involvement of women in urging for reproductive rights to stay intact.

“Our coalition of the pissed indeed includes many strong, smart, powerful millennial women — women of all ages!” she tweeted. “Oh and I look forward to following your federal investigation!”

The New York Times first reported of the investigation spearheaded by the Justice Department last March. Gaetz, who is part of the wing of the Republican Party that has coalesced around former president Donald Trump and his MAGA platform, is currently being investigated to determine if he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, paid for sex, and whether he paid for women to cross state lines to have sex with him, “which would violate sex-trafficking laws,” The Washington Post reported. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

The Gaetz tweet prompted enough of a stir that writer Charlotte Clymer and Laurie Bertram Roberts, the executive director of The Yellowhammer Fund — an “abortion fund and reproductive justice organization serving Alabama, Mississippi, and the Deep South,” Clymer wrote — put the slogan, “Over-educated woman who supports abortion access,” on a shirt to sell, with the intent of the proceeds going to the fund.

By the end of the night, approximately 1,400 shirts had been sold and nearly $25,000 raised for the fund, Clymer tweeted.

When reached for comment by the Hill on Wednesday, Gaetz was unapologetic about the firestorm he ignited and doubled down on his statement.

“My tweet speaks for itself,” he said. “I obviously don’t regret it.”

Rubio takes aim a businesses

Senator Marco Rubio is sending a message to Amazon, The Walt Disney Co., Citigroup, and other US companies that have vowed to pay travel costs for their employees to access abortion services or gender-affirming care for their children: Republicans want to make it more expensive.

The Florida Republican, a potential contender for the GOP nomination in 2024, is proposing legislation that would prevent companies from writing off these costs for their employees and their families. The tax code generally allows companies to deduct their business costs, including employee health coverage and other benefits.

Rubio’s bill illustrates the GOP’s split with corporate America, which has grown since former president Donald Trump’s presidency over concerns about his rhetoric about racism and democracy, as well as disagreements over trade and immigration policies.

Rubio, who was a favorite of corporate donors during his 2016 presidential bid, has recently called corporations “the instrument of anti-American ideologies,” a view echoed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another potential GOP presidential contender.

“Our tax code should be pro-family and promote a culture of life,” Rubio said in a statement. “Instead, too often our corporations find loopholes to subsidize the murder of unborn babies or horrific ‘medical’ treatments on kids. My bill would make sure this does not happen.”

