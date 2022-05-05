White House scrambles for ways to protect abortion

But in marathon meetings and phone calls among White House officials, government lawyers, outside advisers, and federal agency officials, a sobering reality settled in: There’s little the White House can do that will fundamentally alter a post-Roe landscape.

WASHINGTON — In the hours after a leaked Supreme Court document signaled the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, President Biden vowed to fight to protect access to abortion.

Officials are discussing whether Medicaid funding could be made available to women to travel to other states for an abortion, according to outside advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions, but many doubt whether that is feasible.

Congress can guarantee abortion access nationwide by making the protections under Roe v. Wade law, but there is widespread recognition inside the White House that this path has been foreclosed for now. Democrats hold a razor-thin Senate majority, and key Democrats have made it clear they will not support eliminating the filibuster, which requires 60 votes for the passage of most legislation, to protect Roe v. Wade.

‘’A lot of what the Biden administration could do would be window dressing, in that ultimately we’re going to have a system of conflicting access to reproductive health and rights depending upon the state you live in,’’ said Lawrence Gostin, the director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law, who has been advising the White House on its options. ‘’And there’s very little that Biden can do about that.’’

Biden officials spent much of Tuesday panicked as they realized how few tools they had at their disposal, according to one outside adviser briefed on several meetings. Now officials are fervently debating a number of executive and regulatory actions the administration could take to make it easier for women in red states — particularly poor women — to access abortion care, according to three outside advisers.

But officials privately recognize that nearly any administrative action would face legal challenges from Republican attorneys general and that many of those challenges could succeed. Even if they don’t, they could tie up the action for months.

‘’Every single thing they do is going to get legally challenged, and every [government] lawyer agrees,’’ said one outside adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations. ‘’A bunch of attorneys general will mobilize, and [the administration] will lose.’’ That is in large part because a court that overturns Roe is unlikely to look kindly on actions designed to circumvent that ruling.

Biden has pressed Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, the only mechanism outside the Supreme Court — or a constitutional amendment, which seems even less likely — that could protect abortion rights. But Democrats concede that effort seems out of reach. Democrats would have to vote to eliminate the filibuster to guarantee a right to abortion with a simple majority, but Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, have said they will not back such a rule change.

Inside the White House, some officials, including Biden, also worry that if Democrats suspend or kill the filibuster to codify Roe, Republicans would simply reverse that next time they take control of Congress and the presidency, outlawing abortion nationwide.

The agency with the most power to increase access to abortion is the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Medicaid program. One option under discussion is whether the administration could provide funding through Medicaid or another mechanism that would make money available to women to travel to other states for an abortion, the outside advisers said.

Some Republican-led states have said they will make it illegal for women to travel elsewhere to get abortions, but it’s unclear whether such a policy would be upheld by the courts.

The administration has also said the Justice Department will challenge various state laws and rules that aim to restrict or ban abortion. But if the court throws out Roe as anticipated, such cases could face an uphill battle.

The administration did take a big step last December when the Food and Drug Administration decided to allow abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth appointments and then mailed to the recipient. Previously, a woman had to pick up the medication at hospitals, clinics, or doctors’ offices. And the administration had recently created $6.6 million in ‘’Dire Need’' grants, which provide funding to expand access to emergency contraception and family-planning services.

The effort to overturn Roe thrusts Biden into a central, and at times uncomfortable, role as a champion of protecting abortion access. A Catholic, Biden initially opposed Roe v. Wade, saying the court went too far in its decision, and his views on the issue evolved slowly throughout his political career.

During the 2020 presidential primary, he found himself at odds with Democratic voters for his support of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds for abortion, and he withdrew that support after fierce backlash from Democratic activists.

As president, Biden did not use the word ‘’abortion’' until he put out a statement Tuesday morning after the draft opinion leaked late Monday. In that statement, Biden made it clear he believed the right response was to elect more lawmakers who support abortion rights, rather than trying to work around the ruling through executive actions.