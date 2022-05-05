It starts with Roe v. Wade, but it won’t stop there

Don’t bet on it. Many rights, from same-sex marriage to the bedroom liberties of adults to access to contraception to the freedom of people of different races to marry depend on a constitutional right to privacy. If the US Supreme Court no longer interprets the US Constitution as including such a right, the foundation of those freedoms would be severely undercut or entirely stripped away.

Don’t worry, it’s only the constitutional right to abortion that will vanish, Justice Samuel Alito tries to suggest in the leaked draft of an opinion that would overturn the court’s long-time precedents on that matter.

It may seem alarmist to suggest any state would again ban interracial marriage if it no longer enjoyed Supreme Court protection. But here’s the irony: Without the recognition of a constitutional right of privacy, the court wouldn’t have struck down state bans on such marriages, or even on the use of contraception, in the first place.

Further, it hardly strains credulity to think that without such a court-acknowledged right, conservative states would begin to whittle away at the type of birth control that’s available or where and how it can be obtained, or at what age. Gay marriage, meanwhile, is much newer and thus much in doubt.

In his leaked draft opinion, Alito tried to establish a limiting principle for his assertion that overturning the abortion-rights cases — Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — wouldn’t endanger other privacy-based rights. His reason: because abortion destroys “what those decisions call ‘potential life.’ “

“None of the other decisions cited by Roe and Casey involved the critical moral question posed by abortion,” he declared. “They are therefore inapposite. They do not support the right to obtain an abortion, and by the same token, our conclusion that the Constitution does not confer such a right does not undermine them in anyway.”

Conservatives are now citing that assertion to argue that people shouldn’t worry about losing other rights. That’s simply wrong as it pertains to marriage equality. After all, Justices Alito, Clarence Thomas, and John Roberts don’t believe those privacy-rights cases support same-sex marriage either.

All three were dissenters in Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case in which the court ruled, 5 to 4, that the Constitution gives same-sex couples the legal right to marry. (Remarkably, in the 2003 case Lawrence v. Texas, Thomas and Antonin Scalia saw no protection from prosecution for gay men having sex in a private residence.)

Dissenting in Obergefell, Alito asserted that the historical point of marriage was not the mutual benefits that inhere to the partners but rather procreation, and that because same-sex unions weren’t part of the traditional understanding of marriage, they didn’t qualify as a protected right under the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause.

That’s nearly identical to his reasoning in his overturn-Roe draft. There, Alito again invokes language from a previous Supreme Court opinion noting the 14th Amendment protects matters that are “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition” and “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”

But not only those, according to majority opinion in Obergefell, which declared that “[h]istory and tradition guide and discipline this inquiry but do not set its outer boundaries.”

For Alito, as well as Roberts and Thomas, they do.

Those three justices are still on the Supreme Court, but that body is otherwise much different from the one that ruled in favor of same-sex marriage. The 2015 court had four liberals, four conservatives, and one centrist, Anthony Kennedy. Today’s court has three liberals, one right-of-center pragmatist in Chief Justice Roberts, two hard-right ideologues in Thomas and Alito, and three cookie-cutter Federalist Society favorites in Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

It’s possible to imagine Roberts changing his mind on gay marriage. It’s remotely conceivable that Gorsuch might support it.

But not Thomas or Alito. After all, a 2020 opinion written by Thomas and joined by Alito called same-marriage “a novel constitutional right” that the court had “read” into the 14th Amendment.

In her confirmation hearings, Barrett refused to offer any substantive comment regarding the court’s same-sex marriage ruling. She declined even to say whether Griswold v. Connecticut, the 1965 case that established the right of married couples to use contraception and serves as a foundational right of privacy ruling, was correctly decided. Kavanaugh made a similar cipher of himself.

What, then, should give anyone any confidence that this court wouldn’t also overrrule gay marriage?

Certainly not respect for precedent. By their reported support for overturning Roe, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett have now demonstrated, contrary to any confirmation-hearing blandishments, how little weight they actually attach to stare decisis. Thomas scarcely pretends to any.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.