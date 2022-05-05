Rats! Fighting rodents is a no-win battle.

However many rats disappear this way, city dwellers probably won’t miss them. But researchers say that while traps have a place in rodent management, waging war on rats is ultimately a losing proposition. To truly address our rat problems, we’ll have to think outside the box.

This spring, along with the usual daffodils and tulips, Somerville sprouted 50 knee-high metal boxes along its streets and paths. They’re state-of-the-art rat traps. When a rodent wanders into one of the boxes through a small hole, it activates an elevator that carries it upward — sort of like Disney’s Tower of Terror ride, except at the top the rat is electrocuted and dropped into a trash bin.

“It really isn’t the effectiveness of our ability to kill rats that’s the problem,” says Michael Lee, PhD candidate at the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health and coauthor of a recent paper titled “Reconsidering the ‘War on Rats.’”

Historically, some efforts have been less futile than others. Lee points to an intensive rat-management project that substantially reduced the rodent population alongside Boston’s Big Dig in the 1990s. But as soon as the project ended and the funding went away, he says, “the rat problems all came back.”

Kaylee Byers, co-lead of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative’s Vancouver Rat Project and Lee’s coauthor, says the evidence from more than 100 years of municipal rat management shows that the best results come less from trying to eliminate rats themselves and more from addressing what lets them thrive in the first place, such as issues in infrastructure, landscaping, waste management, and restaurants.

For example, the solution to an alley overrun with garbage-eating rats might be different waste pickup times or sturdier trash can lids provided by the city. Better accountability for landlords who neglect their properties could keep buildings and homes from becoming infested.

“Are the rats really the problem that we should be managing? Or is it the deterioration, disorder, and neglect?” Lee says. Cities that address these upstream issues could improve citizens’ lives while also, happily, reducing rats. As Byers puts it, what’s really needed is not a better rat trap but a culture change.

An electric rat trap in Somerville. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Colin Zeigler, who is officially the City of Somerville’s environmental health coordinator and unofficially its “rat czar,” says that the new paper “pretty much hits it on the nose.”

“You can’t win the rodent issues by a scorched-earth policy toward baiting and trapping,” Zeigler says. “It’s not possible. Rats proliferate too quickly.”

He says that while Somerville’s new traps are great at zapping rodents, their fundamental purpose is to collect data on where and when the city’s rats are most active. (If you’re wondering: Davis Square, and they’re having a population boom right now, in the warm weather.)

Collecting that data is part of the city’s “multifaceted approach” to rat control, Zeigler says. That approach includes things like replacing trash barrels, ticketing property owners for overgrown areas where rats can hide, and doing neighborhood walkthroughs to hear about the public’s concerns.

Somerville resident Brooke English first encountered a rat in her apartment one morning last May. “I saw a pretty sizable thing hopping across our kitchen, and so I ran screaming into the bedroom,” she says. Another time, a rat “charged” her partner, causing him to jump and cut his head on a granite counter, English says. She’s frequently awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of gnawing.

Exterminators told English and her landlord that traps are “Band-Aids,” she says. “They’re not fixing the problem” — which is in the building’s foundation. Her landlord hasn’t repaired it, and they’re now in a legal dispute, she says.

For people and cities that are still locked in warfare with the rats themselves, “we recognize that doing something completely different isn’t easy,” Byers says. But it’s necessary. “That shift in thinking and trying new things will be really beneficial,” she says, “not just for managing rats but managing community issues as a whole.”

Elizabeth Preston is a science journalist in the Boston area.