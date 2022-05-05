Whole new landscape, politically and medically, as Roe is targeted

Re “What the abortion landscape looks like in the US if Roe is overturned” ( BostonGlobe.com , May 3): There exists a hidden landscape of Roe v. Wade women. To bring light on various women in our society who have abortions, I can no longer contain my secret. I was 19, attending Tulane University in New Orleans. I will never forget Googling the nearest abortion clinic. I remember looking at the list and being alarmed seeing a clinic that looked like a trailer home. Instead of subjecting myself to what I imagined to be the horror of having the procedure there, I made my journey to a Planned Parenthood in Silver Spring, Md., a thousand miles away.

Advertisement

After the procedure is performed, you sit in a waiting room with a heat pack on your stomach. I think a lot about my time in that clinic and wonder whether other people I know have had a similar experience, contemplating how different their lives could have been. I certainly do not think I would have been in a position to become an assistant district attorney in Boston — no law school, no becoming a female prosecutor.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The women who have abortions are people who surround you every day. Women’s lives and the contributions we make to society would be directly affected if abortion is overturned. It is not just a landscape — we will be missing.

Amelia Singh

East Boston





Framing this as a ‘difficult choice’ only makes abortion more taboo

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case did not come as a surprise to those of us working as abortion providers. It did, however, feel like a punch to the gut. While I appreciated the discussion around this important issue in Wednesday’s Boston Globe, I think it is important that we stop “justifying why” when it comes to abortion.

Advertisement

I am a board-certified OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician, meaning I specialize in the care of pregnancies in which the health of the patient or their pregnancy is endangered. A significant part of my job also includes counseling and performing abortions. Sometimes abortion is something that I offer in the setting of a fatal fetal anomaly or genetic disorder, sometimes it is because the patient’s health or life is at risk. However, the most common reason I discuss abortion is because it is a valid option when someone learns they are pregnant and they simply do not want to be pregnant.

Focusing our media on stories in which the patient has to make a “difficult choice” only makes abortion more taboo. I implore those working to support abortion access to consider changing the way they speak about why people have abortions.

If Roe v. Wade falls, make no mistake, it will not improve health outcomes. It will, however, lead to increasing disparities in pregnancy-related mortality, increased poverty, and worse child health (just to name a few). Abortion is safe, necessary, and normal. Abortion is health care. Abortion is lifesaving.

Dr. Anna Whelan

Providence

The writer is a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.





There is also an antiabortion community in Massachusetts

The Globe’s Opinion pages addressing the unprecedented leak of a draft of a pending opinion from the Supreme Court completely ignore the strong presence of a longstanding antiabortion community in Massachusetts. Case in point: Kimberly Atkins Stohr’s annotation of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft abortion opinion is a rhetorical polemic that would have benefited from balancing with insightful opposing perspectives.

Advertisement

The most significant precept that Atkins Stohr chose to excerpt from Alito’s draft is this line: “Abortion presents a profound moral question.” The antiabortion community would revise this to “Abortion is a moral trespass against humanity.”

When abortion rights groups make the step to acknowledging and protecting the humanity and right to physical privacy of both babies and women, America will emerge better from the morass of human death and destruction that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey sunk us into.

Dr. James L. Sherley

Boston

The writer is president and CEO of Asymmetrex, a life sciences company focusing on adult-tissue stem cell technologies.





Susan Collins cries foul — cry us a river, senator

It didn’t take long for Senator Susan Collins to try to rescue herself by claiming she was deceived by Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh (“In Maine, fingers pointed at Collins again for confirmation votes,” Page A1, May 4). Please. She may be the only pro-choice woman in America who was deceived by the justices’ self-serving comments in their confirmation process. She had an important job to do, and she chose to support her party instead of her constituency and her own values.

No, Susan Collins — this one is on you.

Paula Duston

Chesterfield, N.H.





Will there be social supports for these babies?

Women or couples who make the agonizing decision to terminate a pregnancy do so for a range of reasons. One primary reason is that they do not have the means to financially support another child. Are the states that are poised to criminalize abortion also poised to allocate funds for the food, clothing, housing, medical and mental health care, day care, and education of the babies who will grow to adulthood?

Advertisement

Karen Andres

Newton Centre