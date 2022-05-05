Alex Cora can’t trust his bullpen, and the Red Sox are going nowhere fast without a fix

Here’s what we know for sure: It better not be Garrett Whitlock.

Maybe it’s Tanner Houck. Maybe it’s Matt Strahm. Maybe it’s a pitcher on another team they will trade for before it’s too late.

It’s May 5, the Red Sox have played 25 games, and they don’t have a closer.

A 10-5 loss in 10 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night laid bare what a bad idea it was for the Sox to go into the season uncertain about the back end of their bullpen.

The Sox have converted only five of 12 save chances and Wednesday was the fourth time they have blown a save in the ninth inning or later this season.

They’re also 0-5 in extra innings. Those are the ingredients of a team that will finish well out of contention unless this is fixed.

Forget the peripheral statistics. The Sox simply don’t have a trustworthy bullpen. That has left manager Alex Cora trying to match up with Strahm, Hansel Robles, Jake Diekman, and assorted others from the Chaim Bloom Bag of Good Values. It hasn’t worked.

Wednesday was a particularly disheartening loss.

Xander Bogaerts hit a long home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Sox a 4-3 lead. Cora turned to Robles, who struck out Taylor Ward then lost his mettle, walking Mike Trout (after getting ahead 0 and 2) and Shohei Ohtani.

Robles got Anthony Rendon on a fly ball to left field. That got the Sox to a matchup they wanted: lefty Jake Diekman against lefthanded-hitting Jared Walsh.

“It’s Walsh against Diekman. That’s a matchup that we’ll take any time,” Cora said.

Not this time. Walsh fouled off three full-count sliders before slapping an RBI single into right field.

The 10th inning was a wreck as the Angels battered Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura for six runs.

Like most managers, Cora would prefer the structure of having a reliable closer for the ninth inning. Instead he has walked a tightrope for two innings when the Sox have a lead.

“We would love somebody to step up and be consistent, and throw strikes and go through three batters,” Cora said. “That would be great so we can actually set up the sixth, the seventh, the eighth.”

Their shaky plan in spring training was hoping Barnes would show up having reverted back to the All-Star form he showed in the first half of last season.

Instead he’s still the pitcher they didn’t trust to use in the postseason last fall.

Barnes was averaging 15.1 strikeouts per nine innings and had a 2.68 ERA and 0.86 WHIP through July 10 last season when the Sox rewarded him with a two-year, $18.75 million contract extension.

In the 33 games since, he has a 6.92 ERA, a 1.65 WHIP and is averaging 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Hopefully he invested wisely.

“I’ve been terrible. I mean, let’s just call a spade a spade, right?” Barnes said. “So I got to figure my [stuff] out. And we’re going get there. I’m working on it every day and feeling better every day. The results are terrible, but we’re not going to stop.”

The Sox can’t afford to wait on Barnes. Here’s my suggestion: Give the job to Houck.

Houck has the tools needed to be a closer: good fastball velocity and a reliable slider as a second pitch. He also needs a job.

Houck hasn’t started since April 21, losing his spot in the rotation because he confoundingly remains unvaccinated and missed his start in Toronto. Whitlock stepped into the rotation in his place and has been outstanding.

Whitlock retired the first 13 batters he faced Wednesday, seven by strikeout, before allowing two runs. In three starts he has allowed two earned runs on seven hits over 12 innings and struck out 18 with two walks.

Whitlock is on a path that will make him this team’s ace in time as he builds up his pitch count. It would be a waste of his considerable talents to use Whitlock as a closer, a baseball sin.

Houck’s profile has long suggested he’s a better fit in the bullpen. Give him this opportunity. It has to be better than what they’re doing now.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.