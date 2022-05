The NHL announced Thursday that Brad Marchand was fined $5,000 for his second-period slash of Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, and Derek Forbort was fined $5,000 for his high-sticking Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen in the third period of Wednesday’s Game 2 loss.

Marchand’s maneuver led to a minor penalty for slashing, while Forbort drew a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.