Brayan Bello fires seven-inning no-hitter for Double A Portland

Bello, the top Red Sox pitching prospect, threw 96 pitches, 55 for strikes. He allowed an unearned run while walking three and striking out five. Portland beat the Reading Fightin Phils, 3-1, at Hadlock Field.

Double-A Portland righthander Brayan Bello threw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Sea Dogs in the nightcap of a twin doubleheader on Thursday.

Brayan Bello, shown during spring training, is holding hitters to a .135/.224/.260 line this season at Double A.

The 22-year-old righthander features a high-90s fastball that he uses, much like Nate Eovaldi, for weak contact at the top of the zone. That offering sets up a pair of swing-and-miss secondary pitches — a slider and excellent changeup — and Bello has been working this year to incorporate a sinker to get more weak contact.

Advertisement

Through five starts this year for Portland, he’s 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 27⅔ innings while holding hitters to a .135/.224/.260 line.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.