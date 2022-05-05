Brayan Bello fires seven-inning no-hitter for Double A Portland

Double-A Portland righthander Brayan Bello threw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Sea Dogs in the nightcap of a twin doubleheader on Thursday.
Bello, the top Red Sox pitching prospect, threw 96 pitches, 55 for strikes. He allowed an unearned run while walking three and striking out five. Portland beat the Reading Fightin Phils, 3-1, at Hadlock Field.
Brayan Bello tosses a 7-inning complete game no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/YzhSSkI0tr— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 6, 2022
The 22-year-old righthander features a high-90s fastball that he uses, much like Nate Eovaldi, for weak contact at the top of the zone. That offering sets up a pair of swing-and-miss secondary pitches — a slider and excellent changeup — and Bello has been working this year to incorporate a sinker to get more weak contact.
Through five starts this year for Portland, he’s 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 27⅔ innings while holding hitters to a .135/.224/.260 line.
