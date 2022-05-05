Brewers pummel Reds to extend Cincinnati’s historic streak of misery

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Luis Urías , Christian Yelich , Tyrone Taylor , and Keston Hiura also connected as host Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.

Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds, 10-5, on Thursday.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall, and at 3-22, they are the first time National League team since at least 1901 to lose more than 20 of their first 25 games.

Advertisement

Since 1913, the only teams to have a worst start are the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who were 2-23 after losing their first 21 games, and the 2003 Detroit Tigers, who were also 3-22 on their way to setting an American League record for losses in finishing 43-119.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs, but Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4). Urías and Yelich connected against Greene in the first, and Rowdy Tellez’s RBI double tied it at 3. Adames capped Milwaukee’s three-run second with a two-run drive to left-center.

The 22-year-old was ultimately tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2⅔ innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.

Rockies power past National

Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals in Denver.

Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.

Advertisement

Washington outhit the Rockies,15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franco added three hits, including an RBI double.

Down 2-0, the Rockies went off on Aaron Sanchez (1-2) for a four-run second inning, ignited by successive doubles from Ryan McMahon and Rodgers. Sam Hilliard reached on a fielding error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, his third error in two days, and Hampson followed with a drive into the left-field bleachers.

Washington had the makings of a big inning in the top of the fifth when César Hernández singled, Soto walked and Josh Bell doubled in a run. But catcher Dom Nunez picked Soto off at third for the first out and after a single by Yadiel Hernandez, Jhoulys Chacin (3-1) come on and got Franco to ground into an inning-ending double play.

C.J. Cron’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth chased Sanchez. One out later, Rodgers drove a 1-2 offering from Josh Rogers over the center field fence to boost Colorado’s lead 8-3.

Twins’ Baldelli tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night’s game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19. A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday in a 9-4 loss to the Orioles. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, who managed the San Diego Padres last year, will fill in for Baldelli . . . The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised right hand. He has a team-leading 12 RBIs in 16 games, but has not played since he was struck by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels righthander Mike Mayers on Friday. The White Sox, who have won three straight, open a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Friday.