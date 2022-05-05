Bruins will switch to Jeremy Swayman in net for Game 3 vs. Hurricanes

“Linus has been fine,” Cassidy said. “As I said after Game 1, I think we’ve got to do a better job at the other end. But if it ends up being one of those 2-1 games, we need a performance where we get that timely save and give the guys some life.

Linus Ullmark started Games 1 and 2, allowing four goals in each on 57 total shots. With the Bruins down, two games to none, and needing to find a way to slow down Carolina, Cassidy will turn to the rookie Swayman to get the job done.

Jeremy Swayman will make his first career playoff start in Game 3 Friday against the Hurricanes, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy announced Thursday.

”Hopefully [Swayman] is up for the task.”

The University of Maine product made one appearance in the playoffs last season, jumping in for the third period of a Game 5 loss to the Islanders in the second round, saving two of three shots he faced across 18:34 in relief of Tuukka Rask.

Before the series, Cassidy talked about using both goaltenders, particularly with the short rest between Games 3 and 4 (Friday night to a Sunday matinee).

While Ullmark entered the postseason on a tear (9-1-0 in his last 10 starts), his .860 save percentage through his first two postseason games was a bit underwhelming.

Now Swayman will have his turn as the Bruins look to shift the tide.

Reilly in for Lindholm

After leaving Wednesday’s game following a big hit from Andrei Svechnikov, Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is out for Game 3 Friday. The Bruins prized trade-deadline acquisition was visibly shaken when leaving the ice.

Cassidy wasn’t sure whether Lindholm would be available for Game 4, but he did travel home with the team Wednesday night.

In his place, Mike Reilly will draw into the lineup Friday. The big left-shot defenseman made 70 appearances this season and slides in naturally on the left side.

“He’s played with Charlie McAvoy, he’s played with [Brandon] Carlo,” said Cassidy. “There shouldn’t be any adjustment period for him in terms of who he’s playing with. The adjustment period for him will be he’s getting injected into a very intense, physical playoff series, so he’s got to be prepared for that type of hockey.”

Reilly played 11 postseason games for the Bruins last year, with four assists.

‘Special teams scrimmage’

The Bruins went shorthanded nine times Wednesday, the most they’ve been down a man all season (the previous high was eight against Minnesota Jan. 6). It resulted in 12:43 of power-play time for Carolina and two goals.

Cassidy said it was, “for lack of a better term, a bit of a special teams scrimmage. It’s become more of a special-teams, O-zone, get-to-the-net, deflection-type of series, and that’s how they got both their goals to start the game.”

Cassidy mentioned the need for better composure by the Bruins but also the need for better power plays of their own. Though Patrice Bergeron got one of his two goals Wednesday on the man-advantage, the Bruins are just 1 for 8 on power-play opportunities in the series.

It’s nothing like their 0-for-39 spell near the end of the regular season, but they don’t have their power play clicking through two games.

Faceoff falloff

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter-Jordan Staal-Jesper Fast line has given the Bruins fits through two games. Niederreiter has three goals, and Fast got the Hurricanes on the board Wednesday night.

Plus, Staal has won 26 of 38 faceoffs, neutralizing Bergeron’s presence in the circle. During the regular season, Bergeron won 61.9 percent from the dot. Through two games against Carolina? 40 percent.

“They like the Staal matchup against Bergy,” Cassidy said. That’s an area we’ll look at, faceoff-wise, O-zone. We may look at Bergy against a different line than normal; maybe that frees them up as well.”