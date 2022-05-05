Catholic Memorial baseball gets on a good run late, rallies past Xaverian

“I know with the lineup we have, we’re capable of scoring some runs and thankfully we did it at the right time today,” Carey said. “We got a few guys on base and then confidence started to grow.”

The No. 7 Knights plated six runs in the top of the seventh, capped by a two-run single up the middle by senior Nolie Mullen that gave CM the eventual 7-6 win over host Xaverian in Westwood.

Despite facing a four-run deficit late in the game Thursday, Catholic Memorial baseball coach Hal Carey said his team’s approach didn’t change.

Junior Curt Boyd gave the Knights (7-3) the early lead with an RBI double in the top of the first, but the Hawks (5-7) struck back with four runs in the bottom of the second. Xaverian junior Cam Grindle (2 for 3) added a solo home run to keep the momentum.

Senior Nick DiRito (2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts) pitched the first five innings for the Knights, but moved to shortstop for the sixth, as classmate Connor Nelson pitched a clean inning.

“[DiRito] works with really good pace, but more importantly than that he’s got good stuff,” Carey said. “He’s got a good fastball, probably upper 80s, he’s got a good slider and a good curveball, and he’s confident throwing those in any situation. Guys with multiple pitches are tough to hit consistently.”

In the decisive seventh, senior Drew DeLucia (2 for 4), freshman Scott Longo (2 for 3), and senior Conor Coulter (2 for 3) each singled to load the bases with no outs.

“I think we woke up a little as we loaded the bases and those first couple runs came across, there was an increase in the belief that we could come back,” Carey said.

Two errors, a single by senior Tommy Goonan (2 for 4), a wild pitch and a walk left Mullen at bat with the bases loaded, one out, and a tie game. He laced a two-run single to regain the lead for the Knights.

“He did a good job putting the ball in play,” Carey said of Mullen. “He’s mentally tough and isn’t afraid of the situation. I was glad he came through. I wasn’t overly surprised, I knew he had it in him.”

After Nelson gave up a single to start the bottom of the inning, Carey went back to DiRito, who has shutouts against St. John’s Prep and BC High already this season. The inherited runner scored, but DiRito left the tying run stranded at first base, shutting the door to earn the save.

“Nick’s our best pitcher,” Carey said. “They scored some runs [early] against him, we didn’t play that great defensively, but he’s the guy we want out there if he’s available in those tight spots. He’s our best guy right now and we’re going to get him out there when he’s available and healthy.”

Abington 2, Mashpee 0 — Aidan O’Donnell tossed his second shutout in as many games for the Green Wave (8-2) in the South Shore League victory. Spencer Merrick recorded an RBI double.

Arlington 3, Lexington 1 — Sophomore Cam Desmond (2 for 3, 2 runs) helped lead the Spy Ponders (10-2) to the Middlesex Liberty win.

Arlington Catholic 7, Saint Joseph Prep 5 — Chris Klein and Brendan Shortell had three hits apiece and John Whitson belted a three-run homer for the Cougars (7-5) in the Catholic Central win.

BC High 7, Malden Catholic 0 — Ryan Kane and Ronan Donohue combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for the second-ranked Eagles (10-3) in the Catholic Conference win.

Bedford 5, Acton-Boxborough 4 — Senior Will Campbell drove in the game-winning run for the Buccaneers (3-9) to take the Dual County League victory. Sophomore Christian Brickman delivered five scoreless innings in his first varsity start, and senior Matty Forman drove in a run and recorded the save.

Bishop Feehan 11, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Senior Nick Haven tallied two doubles and four RBIs in the Catholic Central League win for the Shamrocks (9-3). Senior Billy Roche scored three runs on three hits.

Central Catholic 4, Dracut 0 — Lukasz Rondeau struck out 12 over six innings for the 11th-ranked Raiders (5-4) in the Merrimack Valley triumph. Ryan Coutier had two hits and plated a run.

Danvers 5, Swampscott 4 — Aris Xerras homered, John Curran (3 hits) knocked in a run, and Joe Zamejtis struck out 15 while allowing four hits for the Falcons (5-4) in the Northeastern Conference victory.

East Boston 1, Latin Academy 0 — Andry Marte scattered four hits, striking out seven, and Jared Pacitta knocked in the lone run with a sacrifice fly to lift the Jets (9-1) to the Boston City League win.

Foxborough 4, Canton 1 — Freshman Nolan Gordon struck out nine in a three-hitter for the Warriors (6-5) for the Hockomock win. Juniors Louis Carangelo (2 for 2, RBI, 2 stolen bases) and Ryan LeClair (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases) led the offense.

Framingham 12, Weymouth 6 — Senior Scooter Beverly and sophomore JJ Blanchard each drove in three runs for the Flyers (6-4) in the Bay State Conference win.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Lynnfield 3 — Harrison Stein hit the go-ahead two-run homer for the Generals (6-4) in the Cape Ann win. Giam Gamelli pitched five innings, striking out six, and adding an RBI.

Hingham 5, Duxbury 4 — Bobby Falvey delivered the walkoff hit in the seventh to propel the Harbormen (5-3) to the Patriot League win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 17, Newton North 3 — Cooper Tarantino had a pair of doubles and a triple, racking up six RBIs for the Warriors (6-4). Jake Haarde (1 for 3, three RBIs), Frankie DeTraglia (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Bobby Haarde (2 for 3, two RBIs) all had big days at the plate in the nonleague win.

Manchester Essex 4, Pentucket 0 — Vaughn O’Leary pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Hornets (6-3) and Mike D’Oreo added two hits and an RBI in the Cape Ann win.

Mansfield 4, Attleboro 1 — Senior Anthony Sacchetti hit an RBI single, then homered in the eighth inning to give the Hornets (7-4) the lead. Senior Aaron Blinn (six innings, seven strikeouts, three hits, one run) kept Mansfield in it on the mound, and classmate Jared Fraone extended the lead in extras with a two-run double.

Methuen 4, Beverly 2 — Wesly Martinez recorded the win with five strikeouts over 5⅓ innings for the Rangers (3-7) in the nonleague matchup.

Newton South 10, Waltham 0 — Connor Murphy and Charlie Morris combined on a no-hitter for the host Lions (8-4) in the Dual County League win.

North Attleborough 7, Oliver Ames 2 — David Floyd hurled a complete game and struck out 10 hitters in the Hockomock League home win for the Red Rocketeers (8-3). Dillon Harding went 2 for 2 with a double and 4 RBIs.

Plymouth North 6, Silver Lake 0 — Junior Cameron Champney went the distance on the mound for the Eagles (9-3), and Connor MacKenzie added a homer in the Patriot League win.

St. Mary’s 8, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Eric Bridges tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts and Aiven Cabral (3 for 4, 3 RBIs) and John Nowicki (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) paced the offense for the Spartans (8-4) in the Catholic Central win.

Watertown 6, Melrose 3 — Freshman Justin MacCormick threw six innings, striking out eight and not allowing an earned run, as he took a no-hitter into the fifth in his first varsity win for the Raiders (3-10) in the Middlesex League matchup.

Whittier 7, Lowell Catholic 1 — Sophomore Ben Hadley pitched a complete game, striking out four for the Wildcats (6-5) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Winchester 7, Belmont 5 — Tommy Lampert walked it off in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer for the Red and Black (6-8) in the Middlesex Liberty Division victory.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.