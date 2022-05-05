Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, 79, unhurt after he was involved in a downtown Dallas traffic accident

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” on Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution. Stephen Jones , the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys, updated his father’s condition to The Associated Press. Citing unidentified police sources, Dallas TV station WFAA reported that Jerry Jones, 79, was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reported emergency crews were summoned, and Jones sustained minor injuries. A Dallas police spokesman told the AP the department doesn’t release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality. The spokesman confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash but didn’t offer any other details. The crash involving Jones was the latest incident in a tumultuous offseason for the Cowboys. An ESPN report in February revealed the club paid a $2.4 million settlement to four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders over allegations of voyeurism against a public relations director who retired a few weeks before the report. A week later, a woman who grew up in North Texas filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father. The Cowboys also are awaiting a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting in which cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle. Joseph’s attorney says the second-year player was unarmed and “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quarter when Brooks clobbered him on the head and the guard fell awkwardly on his left arm. Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. The Warriors said Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that coach Steve Kerr called “dirty” and said “broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton underwent an MRI exam in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks . . . The NBA also announced Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture at the Grizzlies fans. He flipped them off with both hands while going to the locker room to be examined for an injury in the first quarter of Golden State’s 106-101 loss Tuesday . . . Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons underwent what was determined to be a successful microdisectomy on his back in Los Angeles. The surgery removed a small fragment of herniated disc from Simmons’ back to relieve pressure on the spinal column. The Nets are hoping Simmons, who will require about three weeks for an “initial recovery period,” will be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September.

Advertisement

Tennis

Nadal survives, advances at Madrid Open

A day after rushing from his victory to watch Real Madrid play Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals, Rafael Nadal needed the same fighting spirit as his favorite team showed to avoid his own elimination at the Madrid Open. While Madrid scored twice in the final minutes to force extra time and defeat Man City, Nadal saved four match points to secure a three-set win over David Goffin and reach the quarterfinals. Nadal defeated the 60th-ranked Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) in only his second match after a six-week layoff because of a rib stress fracture. The third-seeded Nadal will next face Carlos Alcaraz, the youngster touted by many in Spain as Nadal’s successor. The ninth-ranked Alcaraz marked his 19th birthday by defeating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Tournament organizers greeted him with a cake on the court after the match, and the home crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” . . . Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of a stomach illness. With Murray’s withdrawal, Djokovic automatically advanced to the quarterfinals — his second of the year after losing the Serbia final last month. It would have been the first time Murray and Djokovic played against each other since Djokovic won the Doha final in 2017. Ranked 78th in the world, the 34-year-old Murray has been making his way up the rankings since having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

Soccer

Chile seeks Ecuador’s ouster from World Cup

Chile this week called on FIFA to throw out Ecuador and hand its place in the World Cup tournament to Chile instead. Chile contends its South American rival fielded an ineligible player who is in fact Colombian. To support its case, Chile on Wednesday filed a claim, reviewed by The New York Times, that contains registry documents, including birth certificates, that it says show the defender Byron Castillo was not only born in Colombia but also that he is three years older than is stated on the documents used to identify him as Ecuadorian. Under the rules of FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, playing an ineligible player could result in a forfeit, or several of them — a consequence that could upend the qualifying results in South America. Ecuador finished fourth in the recently concluded qualifying campaign for Qatar, claiming one of the continent’s four automatic places in the World Cup, which begins in November.

Advertisement

Auto racing

Byron, Hendrick agree on 3-year extension

William Byron agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. The 24-year-old Byron has two NASCAR Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes. He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion. Hendrick Motorsports signed Byron in August 2016 when he was 18 years old. After his four-victory Xfinity Series title run in 2017, he advanced to the Cup level where he earned 2018 rookie of the year honors. Byron is the only Cup Series driver other than Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon to win for Hendrick in the No. 24 Chevrolet . . . British driver Stefan Wilson, 32, announced he was partnering with car owners Don Cusick and Elton Julian to field an Indy car as the 33d entrant in this year’s Indianapolis 500, guaranteeing a full starting field for the May 29 race . . . The Red Bull Formula One race team scored a victory even before the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend by landing Hard Rock International, another billion-dollar American company as a sponsor — a boon as teams scour the fertile US commercial market that has gone mad for Formula One. Hard Rock International, headquartered in Davie, Fla., about 10 miles from Hard Rock Stadium, announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Red Bull as drivers arrived at the venue. F1 will debut in Miami and race around the stadium in the first of two events in the US on this year’s calendar. F1 didn’t race in the US for four years following its pullout from Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007; Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, brought the series back in 2012 and Miami marks a previously unheard of two races in the US. Next year it will be three: F1 in March announced a 2023 night race down the Las Vegas Strip.

Advertisement



