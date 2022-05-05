EMass boys’ lacrosse: Newton North’s Bryce Busa headlines Players of the Week

Bryce Busa, Newton North — Alternating between midfield and attack, the senior totaled 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in wins over Braintree (10-6), Waltham (18-1), and Brookline (11-6) .
Timin Carter, Dracut — The junior midfielder tallied 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists) in a 14-4 win at Haverhill Tuesday after netting three goals with two assists in a 14-2 win over Lowell last Friday.
Patrick and Sean Crogan, Lexington — The brothers combined for 25 goals and 17 assists in wins over Middlesex League foes Arlington (17-3), Woburn (17-6), and Wilmington (17-11). Patrick, a senior, has 112 career goals, the most since Dave Walsh took over the program in 2000.
Brian Delduchetto, Weston — The senior captain scored seven goals and handed out two assists from his defensive position during a 2-1 week for Weston. The long pole also combined to create 12 turnovers in a 14-10 loss to Acton-Boxborough and wins over Cambridge (14-2) and Boston Latin (18-1).
John Sula, Hingham — The Union-bound long-side midfielder had another sensational week with 27 ground balls, 5 caused turnovers, and 2 goals in wins over Marshfield (16-4), Pinkerton (14-8), and Pembroke (12-4).