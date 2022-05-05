EMass boys’ lacrosse: Newton North’s Bryce Busa headlines Players of the Week

Bryce Busa, Newton North — Alternating between midfield and attack, the senior totaled 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in wins over Braintree (10-6), Waltham (18-1), and Brookline (11-6) .

Timin Carter, Dracut — The junior midfielder tallied 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists) in a 14-4 win at Haverhill Tuesday after netting three goals with two assists in a 14-2 win over Lowell last Friday.

Patrick and Sean Crogan, Lexington — The brothers combined for 25 goals and 17 assists in wins over Middlesex League foes Arlington (17-3), Woburn (17-6), and Wilmington (17-11). Patrick, a senior, has 112 career goals, the most since Dave Walsh took over the program in 2000.