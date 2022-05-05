fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' LACROSSE | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ lacrosse: Newton North’s Bryce Busa headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated May 5, 2022, 23 minutes ago

Bryce Busa, Newton North Alternating between midfield and attack, the senior totaled 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in wins over Braintree (10-6), Waltham (18-1), and Brookline (11-6) .

Timin Carter, Dracut — The junior midfielder tallied 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists) in a 14-4 win at Haverhill Tuesday after netting three goals with two assists in a 14-2 win over Lowell last Friday.

Patrick and Sean Crogan, Lexington — The brothers combined for 25 goals and 17 assists in wins over Middlesex League foes Arlington (17-3), Woburn (17-6), and Wilmington (17-11). Patrick, a senior, has 112 career goals, the most since Dave Walsh took over the program in 2000.

Advertisement

Brian Delduchetto, Weston — The senior captain scored seven goals and handed out two assists from his defensive position during a 2-1 week for Weston. The long pole also combined to create 12 turnovers in a 14-10 loss to Acton-Boxborough and wins over Cambridge (14-2) and Boston Latin (18-1).

John Sula, Hingham — The Union-bound long-side midfielder had another sensational week with 27 ground balls, 5 caused turnovers, and 2 goals in wins over Marshfield (16-4), Pinkerton (14-8), and Pembroke (12-4).

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video