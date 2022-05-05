Game 26: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

They could still take the series with a win this afternoon. To do so, they’ll have to beat Shohei Ohtani, who is making his first start at Fenway. The Red Sox will counter with Rich Hill.

Now for the bad news: The Red Sox saw the bullpen implode Wednesday night in a 10-5 loss , snapping their win streak at one. They are now eight games behind the Yankees in the American League East just 25 games into the season.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

ANGELS (16-10): TBA

Pitching: RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-2, 4.19 ERA)

RED SOX (10-15): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 3.71 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Angels vs. Hill: David Fletcher 0-1, Anthony Rendon 2-3, Kurt Suzuki 1-4, Mike Trout 0-1, Tyler Wade 1-2

Red Sox vs. Ohtani: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-1, Rafael Devers 1-4, Kiké Hernández 1-3, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-0

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have played the most extra-inning games in MLB this year, dropping all five.

Notes: Hill has faced the Angels eight times in his career with only two starts, the last one in 2017. He has allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 12⅓ innings in those two starts. … Ohtani had his fifth start of the season delayed after he suffered right groin tightness Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. He has allowed five earned runs over nine career innings (two starts) against the Red Sox. … Sox starters have held opponents to a .183 AVG (42-for-230) over their last 13 games. … The Sox have homered in four of their last five games (five total home runs), including each of the last three, after hitting one over their previous 10 games.

