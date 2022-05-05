Jarren Duran and Triston Casas are excelling at Worcester, but don’t expect them in Boston soon

The sequence highlighted the promising growth of two players one step below the big leagues.

After a nine-up-nine-down start to the game that featured strikeouts by seven straight Worcester players, Jarren Duran drag-bunted against a lefthanded starter, blazing past first base with a single. Three batters later, he raced home when Triston Casas belted a left-on-left fastball off the fence in right-center for a two-run double that set in motion a 7-1 WooSox victory.

“They’re starting to, I don’t want to say dominate the level, but they’re certainly more than holding their own,” said WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman. “It’s not just offensively. They’re growing together just by being around each other and just by being around the game and talking the game.”

In 14 games, Duran, 25, is hitting .370/.460/.574. He has been many things in his career — a slap-hitting second baseman in college, a traditional leadoff speedster at the start of his pro career with the Sox, an emerging slugger in 2020 and 2021.

Through the changes, he has been a man of a million stances, experimenting with his pre-pitch hand position, incorporating a drastic leg lift to generate power and then working to scale it down to cut back on swings and misses.

Starting in the big leagues last year, he seemed uncertain about who he should be. All-fields line-drive hitter and bunter who takes advantage of his speed? Masher who pulls the ball?

Now, he appears to be in a place where he’s unleashing the full array of his talents. He has found a comfort zone with his hands, just below the letters, and controlled his leg lift so that he is in rhythm with his swing yet also on time for pitches.

“He’s a man possessed right now,” said Gedman. “He’s trying to prove the doubters wrong. That’s his competitive nature. It’s wonderful.”

Casas, 22, is evolving too. As impressive as he’d been since entering the system as a 2018 first-rounder, his determination to avoid strikeouts has led him at times to focus on contact at the expense of using his massive 6-foot-5-inch frame to obliterate pitches.

This year, rather than spreading out his stance to cover the entire lefthanded batter’s box with two strikes, he more often has remained upright, with a greater willingness to take chances on punishing pitchers. Entering Thursday, he was hitting .261/.383/.500 with five homers in 24 games.

His most recent stretch has been particularly intriguing. After an 0-for-13 skid that included back-to-back three-strikeout games, Casas rebounded by going 7 for 17 with a homer and two doubles — showing the ability to make the sort of game-to-game and at-bat-to-at-bat adjustments that characterize big leaguers.

“We’re seeing an evolution of a player in understanding who he is,” said farm director Brian Abraham. “He understands counts when he can drive the baseball rather than just focusing on making contact.”

“He’s just finally crushing mistakes more consistently,” said a National League evaluator. “He’s doing what an MLB regular should do.”

But even with the Sox struggling offensively, the glimpses offered by Casas and Duran are not likely to lead to an immediate summons. The Sox believe in Triple A as a critical foundational level.

While Duran might be a more near-term consideration given his more extensive experience with the WooSox, the ideal timing for a callup wouldn’t come until at least mid-June — when Worcester will start seeing teams for a second time — and perhaps even later.

That outlook reflects respect for the massive leap from Triple A to the big leagues.

Duran experienced that lesson in painful fashion last year (.215/.241/.336, 36 percent strikeout rate), just as Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. (.229/.264/.349) and Mariners prodigy Julio Rodríguez (.230/.295/.310) are this year.

It is safer for teams to call up players in lineups that can offer them scaffolding and hope they outperform expectations. Teams that let their big league struggles dictate the timing of a prospect’s call-up may amplify those struggles while hindering the player’s long-term development.

“I don’t think there’s an exact science,” said Abraham. “But you’re probably not calling up a prospect to be a savior of a team that’s struggling.”

Because Duran’s approach has been so malleable, he likely needs a chance to truly solidify his offensive identity. Casas, too, needs further time to solidify who he will be.

Both players look like they will have a chance to contribute — perhaps even alter the dynamic of the Red Sox — in 2022. But that will depend not on the team’s record or its holes, but on when they’re deemed ready to graduate.

“It’s really, really important in the case of any player coming through our minor leagues that we don’t do things as a reaction to big league wins,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “When guys get here, they need to be ready to succeed here and hopefully ready to stay here. If not, it doesn’t do us any good to have moved them.”

Three up

▪ Shortstop Jeter Downs entered Thursday having homered in three straight games for Worcester. Over his last seven games, he was hitting .320/.452/.880 with four homers, boosting his season line to .247/.360/.518 with six homers and four steals in 22 games. “We’re seeing him mature in front of our eyes,” said Gedman.

▪ Rehabbing righthander Bryan Mata has progressed to throwing live bullpens in Fort Myers, Fla., topping out at 98 m.p.h.

▪ On one hand, Nick Northcut is just 5 for 26 (.192) with 13 strikeouts in his last seven games for High A Greenville. On the other hand, he has an OPS of .991 in that stretch, because all of the hits have been homers. Northcut has nine homers, most in the system, but his 34.5 percent strikeout rate raises concerns.

Three down

▪ Shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 1) has been out since April 23, initially because of workload management and more recently with minor soreness in his right wrist. He is expected to return soon for Single A Salem.

▪ Significant time between outings has yet to help Darwinzon Hernandez harness his stuff in Worcester. The 25-year-old lefty has allowed 10 runs while walking eight and hitting three batters in his last three outings, spanning five innings. He does have nine strikeouts in that time.

▪ Second baseman Cameron Cannon, the team’s top pick in the 2019 draft, has struggled to make an impact at Double A Portland, hitting .219/.306/.281 in his first 18 games — similar to the .223/.263/.383 line he posted in Double A at the end of 2021.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.