Led by strong senior class, North Attleborough boys’ lacrosse experiencing a breakout season

In a nonleague matchup against Silver Lake in late April, the Red Rocketeers (9-1) turned the ball over in double overtime.

Now, as seniors, that experience, and connectivity, is paying off when they face challenges, or a high-pressure situation.

The three North Attleborough captains, Matt Antonetti , James Brennan , and Connor Ruppert , have shared the field for six-plus years, back to their days playing youth lacrosse.

But Brennan, a defender, forced a one-on-one turnover at midfield before passing to senior attack Clayton Billingkoff, who connected with Ruppert for the winner in a 17-16 victory.

“We have a lot of seniors that are going to play at the next level, and they know how to control games,” said the Southern New Hampshire-bound Antonetti, who racked up four goals and six assists in the win.

“So, when we’re in those crunch times, we just need to get the ball to those kids, and they can do what they do best to help us win those games.”

Added Ruppert, “It was just a good, cool rush of emotions. It was fun, and I was just glad we could pull off the win there.”

A day later, that experience helped pave the way for a 12-11 overtime win at Bishop Feehan. The experience of a humbling loss in early April to Hock rival Franklin, ranked sixth in this week’s Globe poll, was also part of the learning process. North Attleborough has not lost since, with seven straight wins.

“[Franklin was] a buzz saw,” North Attleborough coach Kevin Young said. “It was the tsunami of we didn’t play well and they did. But we’ve had a couple of close ones. I think the whole difference this year is senior leadership.”

Coach Kevin Young has installed an up-tempo offense that has sparked North Attleborough to a 9-1 start. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

That senior class has been crucial in the transition process for a promising group of freshmen to the varsity roster: Brady Backner, Andrew Schmidt, Ethan Gustafson, and Luke Antonetti.

“You can definitely tell, from the first few games to now, their confidence has gone through the roof,” Brennan said. “The first few games, they were hesitant to shoot, hesitant to make these moves, and now they’re just playing lacrosse the way they play, and they’re just having fun with it.”

That includes the Antonetti brothers.

“It’s kind of been like a dream come true,” Matt Antonetti said.

The arrival of the freshmen has created depth, resulting in more defined roles.

Freed up from taking faceoffs, or playing in the midfield, the Bryant-bound Ruppert has produced 40 goals and 14 assists, using his size and dodging ability to split double teams and bulldoze his way through slides. Matt Antonetti (31 goals, 25 assists) and Billingkoff (26 goals, 28 assists) have also been stellar on the attack.

Matt Antonetti (left) and Clayton Billingkoff has each scored more than 50 points already this season, Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Young said this group accounts for 90 to 95 percent of the team’s scoring, and the depth in the midfield has allowed North Attleborough to go up-tempo, creating a high-scoring and fast-paced offense.

“We’ve given them a little bit more of a green light, which is just fun lacrosse,” Young said. “It’s fun for them, it’s fun for us.”

The supportive and enjoyable atmosphere has been key in tight matchups. The Red Rocketeers are 4-0 in games decided by three goals or less.

The offense is humming, with 12-plus goals each in the seven-game winning streak, and the Brennan-anchored D, along with junior goalie JT Gallagher, has communicated well.

“We all have trust in each other, we all talk to each other, and we just kind of make it happen,” Brennan said.

A preseason goal of winning the Hockomock Davenport title, the program’s first since 2017, seems well within reach.

“We knew what we could accomplish if we all worked for it, and I think we’ve done that,” Ruppert said. “And I think we haven’t shown our full potential yet, but we’re coming for it.”

Quick sticks

▪ Franklin held “Nick Gaspar Night” during Monday’s home win over Oliver Ames, honoring freshman Nick Gaspar and his continued fight with cancer. The lacrosse and basketball player was diagnosed with a brain tumor last May and has been undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments for tumors in his spine. Gaspar was born prematurely along with his twin brother, Jordan, who is also on Franklin’s freshman lacrosse team. He was escorted onto the track at Franklin’s stadium by a motorcade of police cars and stepped out to a resounding ovation.

“He’s staying real positive,” Franklin coach Lou Verrochi said. “He’s just a great kid and he’s hanging in there tough. The community is coming together to support him and we had a tremendous turnout.”

▪ Hanover returned just eight players from last year and two defensive starters in senior Griffin O’Brien and junior long-stick middie Colin Killogar. As they’ve gained more experience, the Hawks’ defense has led the way in wins over Plymouth South (10-3), Marshfield (7-6), and Cohasset (8-5) following a third-place finish in the Chowda Cup over April break.

Hanover has rotated three goalies in starting roles this season, with seniors Tyler Chin and Nate Curtis contributing behind standout junior Ronan Kearney. Fourth-year coach Shawn Tierney also credits faceoff midfielder Ben Hickey, senior midfielder Dylan Rice, and ground-ball maven Max DaSilva for his team’s 7-2 start in a South Shore region that continues to feature more competitive lacrosse programs.

“It’s crazy,” Tierney said. “It’s impressive to see programs like Plymouth South and Silver Lake starting to turn the corner. The game is growing, especially in this area, and if you don’t show up in a Patriot League game you could lose. There are no games off.”

▪ Lexington senior Patrick Crogan was selected to the second wave of 11 boys who will compete in the 17th Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Game on July 30 at Johns Hopkins University. The game will be televised at 8 p.m. on ESPNU following the girls’ game at 5:30 p.m. Crogan recently reached 112 career goals, the most in Lexington program history since 2000 . . . Medfield’s Loyola-bound senior attack Luke Murphy topped 100 career goals when he scored eight in a 20-10 win over Medway April 27.

Games to Watch

Friday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Duxbury, 7 p.m. — Now an independent program, the Warriors continue their loaded schedule with a trip to face a Dragons team that is among the favorites to win the D2 state title.

Monday, Medfield at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30 p.m. — It’s round one between the bitter Tri-Valley League rivals and two of the most successful programs in the state. Medfield will host D-S in the second meeting one week later on May 16.

Monday, North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 7 p.m. — The Scarlet Knights have been lighting up the scoreboard lately, but they face a tough test against a well-coached A-B team that rarely makes mistakes on defense.

Wednesday, BC High at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m. — In the first rematch of the 2021 Division 1 state final, Prep earned an 11-8 win at BC High. Now BC High has last year’s leading scorer Will Emsing (knee) back in the lineup.

Thursday, Duxbury at Hingham, 4 p.m. — Even with the early start, fans should pack the stands for this intense rivalry bout. Hingham squeaked out a 9-7 win at Duxbury last May and outlasted the Dragons, 11-10, in the Patriot Cup Final last June.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.