Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3

Lightning show mettle, pull even with Maple Leafs in Game 2

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated May 5, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Victor Hedman (left) had a goal and three assists for his first 4-point playoff game.Nathan Denette/Associated Press

TORONTO — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first 4-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-3, Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto, Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Jack Campbell made 29 saves. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Game 3 is Friday night in Florida.


