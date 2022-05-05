Needham boys’ lacrosse answers conference call, maintains Bay State surpremacy

“For us, it’s a tradition, so it’s important,” Needham coach Dave Wainwright said about staying in position to win the BSC. “If we don’t, we’re not meeting expectations. That’s one of our goals and to stay on track by beating a top-ranked team, it’s a good step in the right direction”

On Thursday night, Needham used a big run in the second half to pull away from visiting Natick for a hard-fought 13-10 victory at Memorial Park.

For the second consecutive spring, Natick boys’ lacrosse made a push to dethrone Needham atop the Bay State Conference, but the Rockets held serve.

Natick (9-2, 7-1) took a 6-5 lead into the break after a physical first half. Colby LeBlanc (2 goals, 3 assists) led the offense for the Redhawks and James Carr (14 saves) helped deny the Rockets attack.

In the third quarter, Needham (9-4, 7-0) got a huge lift from junior Charlie Cohen (3 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Sean Reily (2 goals, 2 assists), who assisted each other on four goals in the game. The 8-1 run allowed the Rockets to take control.

Needham long pole Kyle Piersak got involved in the offense against Natick. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Needham's Cam Hickey (left) gets knocked down and loses the ball after being checked by Natick's James Kittler. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It’s a huge game for those guys,” Wainwright said. “They answered the call because some of our other guys became an emphasis for [Natick] and we needed other players to step up.”

Needham topped Natick, 11-8, in the Bay State Conference tournament final last June, and Rockets senior captain Nick Pisano said his class had no intentions of losing that crown on their home field.

“We wanted this so bad,” said Pisano, who tallied a game-high 6 goals with 2 assists. “I didn’t think we played a great first half, but once we struck first [in the second half] with those two goals it gave us more motivation. We were fired up for this one.”

Concord-Carlisle 4, Acton-Boxborough 3 — Two huge saves from Carter O’Brien with 1:53 to go and then one more at the buzzer were ultimately the difference as the Patriots snuck away with a huge Dual County League victory over A-B.

“That’s a great team that we held to three goals, I can’t believe it,” C-C coach Tom Dalicandro said. “The only way we were going to beat this team was this kind of game. We had to value the ball, get some scoring opportunities, play great on defense, have them miss their shots…to be honest, everything went our way.”

Acton-Boxborough (9-3) had the ball coming out of a timeout with 1:53 left in the game. First, O’Brien (16 saves) made a stick save on a shot from Trey Clayton toward his off-hip. The ball bounced in front of the crease and Caden Matthews picked it up and tried to dunk it upstairs to tie the game at 4-4, but O’Brien leapt and stopped that shot too.

The Patriots (10-2) tried to kill the remainder of the clock, but A-B got possession with 8 seconds left and called a timeout. Ryan Cho had one more chance but he was thwarted by O’Brien before C-C stormed the field.

“They were pressuring us the whole game, I think our D played phenomenal in front of me the entire game, they made a lot of those saves way easier for me” O’Brien said. “It’s such a good feeling, words are hard to find.”

A-B led 2-1 after one on goals from Matt Chimento and Cho. C-C’s goal came from EJ Vasiliadis. Two goals for Matt Dalicandro and one for A-B’s Jon Byrne made it 3-3 at the half. The lone goal of the second half came from Vasiliadis with just 38 seconds remaining in the third.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cape Cod Academy 20, St. John Paul II 10 — Ella Bartolomei racked up eight goals and two assists as part of the offensive explosion for the Seahawks (8-2) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Hingham 18, Hanover 4 — Kyle Wilson and Kenzie Wilson had four goals apiece to pace the Harborwomen (7-3) to a win against the Hawks in the Patriot League.

Hopkinton 19, Norton 10 — Emily Hayward scored eight goals to pace the Hillers (3-6) to a Tri-Valley win against the Lancers.

Newton North 10, Milton 3 — Audrey Rougeaux had 10 saves to lead the Tigers (3-7) to a Bay State win against the Wildcats.

Northbridge 8, Hopedale 7 — Sophia Boisseau scored with five seconds left to pace the Rams (4-4) to a win against the Blue Raiders.

St. Mary’s 16, Saint Joseph Prep 6 — Jillian Kirby (3 goals, 3 assists) led the Spartans (3-6) to a Catholic Central win against the Phoenix. Avery Laundry and Gabbi Oakes each contributed three goals and one assist.

Swampscott 17, Saugus 3 — Broghan Laundry (5 goals) led the Big Blue (6-2) to a win against the Sachems in the Northeastern Conference.

Boys’ tennis

North Andover 5, Haverhill 0 — Robbie Winfield/Chris Noroian (6-0, 6-1) and Ben Abbott/Matt Morrissey (6-0, 6-2) dominated first and second doubles, respectively, for the Scarlet Knights (2-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Girls’ tennis

North Andover 4, Billerica 1 — Tika Roy won 7-5, 6-2 at first singles to spearhead a Merrimack Valley Conference home win for the Scarlet Knights (2-5).

Winchester 5, Watertown 0 — Amy Lyon survived, 6-8, 6-3, 10-5, with a win at first singles over Eva Kelleher for host Winchester (10-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Boys’ volleyball

O’Bryant 3, Randolph 0 — Son Nguyễn (26 assists), Jonathan Narsjo (12 kills) and Desmond Agog (6 kills) powered the No. 18 Tigers (10-2) to a nonleague win at home.

