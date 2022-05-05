Shohei Ohtani baffles Red Sox on the mound, and Angels break it open late for a rout

Shohei Ohtani was special. The Red Sox were not.
With an 8-0 loss to the Angels Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, the Sox dropped their fifth straight series.
Ohtani dazzled on the mound and at the plate. The righthander went seven innings, striking out 11, and did not allow a run. Ohtani also had two hits, one of which was an RBI single off Tanner Houck in the eighth inning.
The Sox wasted a quality outing from Rich Hill, who gave his club five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit — which was a ball off the bat of Ohtani that Jackie Bradley Jr. lost in the sun. Hill struck out six.
The Sox now have a three-game series beginning Friday at Fenway against the White Sox.
