Silver Lake scores a decisive Patriot League softball win over Plymouth North

No. 17 Silver Lake scored four batters into the game and leapt out to a seven-run lead after three innings, staving off a comeback from No. 13 Plymouth North to earn the Patriot League win, 11-7, at Plymouth’s Henry S. Cryer Jr. Field.

The matchups of two teams sitting atop the Patriot League Keenan Division bore that out.

The Silver Lake and Plymouth North softball teams entered Thursday averaging more than 12 runs a game, as both offenses excel at putting the ball in play and clobbering extra-base hits.

Freshman shortstop Delaney Moquin doubled in the top of the first to plate sophomore Samantha Waters, who crushed the first of her three doubles, and senior captain Jayme Carr to give the Lakers an early lead. They never looked back.

“I’ve been so happy with our approach offensively in terms of doing a better job of identifying pitches early and putting the right kind of swing on it,” Silver Lake coach Tony Pina said.

Nine players scored a run for the Lakers (10-1), as the visitors amassed 14 hits and five walks. Incorporating a balanced approach of being disciplined while aggressive with swinging at balls over the plate, , combined with a wealth of speed on the basepaths, helped the Lakers achieve success.

“That’s how our lineup presents problems for teams,” Pina said. “We’ve got [.400] and .500 batting average hitters throughout the entire lineup. Any girl can go 2 for 3 and 3 for 4. We know we’re fast and if they get good jumps, they’ve got the green light.”

The Eagles (9-1) cut the deficit to 7-5 by the end of the fifth inning. Senior Meg Banzi got hold of a two-run triple and Bella Piekarski increased her .632 average by finishing 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.

“We never give up and that’s what people have to fear in us,” Plymouth North coach Sue Harrison said. “If we go down, don’t count us out.”

Amesbury 13, Georgetown 1 — Alana DeLisle struck out 12 and surrendered only two hits, pacing No. 6 Amesbury (10-0) to a Cape Ann League Baker Division win.

Arlington 7, Lexington 3 — Senior Jannelle Lucente pitched six innings and struck out nine, leading the Spy Ponders (9-3) to the Middlesex League win.

Austin Prep 1, Arlington Catholic 0 — Alyx Rossi’s walkoff triple delivered the run for Austin Prep (8-4) to top Arlington Catholic (4-6) in the Catholic Central League contest. Rossi also pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts.

Billerica 11, Andover 5 — Junior Olivia Bento went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out four for the eighth-ranked Indians (10-1) in the Merrimack Valley matchup. Junior Maggie Quin (2 for 4) mashed a two-run homer and senior Kayley Roche (2 for 4) scored three times and drove in a run.

Carver 1, Norwell 0 — Sophomore Sarah Langtry hit an RBI single for the Crusaders (5-6), and sophomore Sophia Cavicchi pitched a two-hitter for the South Shore League win.

Chelmsford 7, Haverhill 5 — Junior Sidney Schwartz and freshman Zoey Moscato each hit a two-run home run to lead the Lions (5-6) past the Hillies (6-5) in the Merrimack Valley game.

East Bridgewater 15, Rockland 2 — Maggie Schlossberg struck out five, belted a homer, and knocked in three runs in the South Shore League win. Haley Murphy (2 hits, home run, 3 RBIs), Hannah Burton (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and Sarah Silvia (3 RBIs) were key on offense for the Vikings (6-5).

Lynn Classical 11, Danvers 2 — Manuela Lizardo (2-2, double, 3 RBIs) and Gianna Coito (2-4, 3 RBIs), led the Rams (8-3) to the nonleague win.

Newton North 5, Milton 4 — Ella Maher struck out nine, allowing one earned run in the complete game win, and drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for the Tigers (9-3). Caitlin Conroy collected two hits and scored the winning run for North in the Bay State Conference showdown.

Shawsheen 11, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 3 — Mia Bisso had a two-run single that ignited a rally for the Rams (7-4) in the Commonwealth win. Paige Fuller, Reagan Bowden, and Gianna Caruso each had two hits, and Sandra Watne struck out nine.

Somerset Berkley 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Laney Martin limited the Falcons (7-3) to two hits and Jordan Theriault’s solo home run locked in the South Coast win for the Raiders (8-3).

Taunton 15, Milford 0 — Senior Angie Lynch doubled and hit a home run, amassing five RBIs to lead the No. 5 Tigers (10-1) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Tewksbury 10, Dracut 4 — Winning pitcher Sam Ryan aided her own cause with a first-inning homer and Becca Harris was 4 for 4 to power the Redmen (10-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Tyngsborough 12, Hopedale 3 — Emma Hogan (3 for 5, double, 5 RBIs) led the Tigers (5-3) to the nonleague win.

Ursuline 10, Fontbonne 4 — Sophomore Priya Raskin pitched a complete game with six strikeouts in the Catholic Conference victory for the visiting Bears (6-3).

Woburn 3, Reading 2 — Junior Morgan Barmash recorded nine strikeouts, and senior Jenna Taylor had a triple and scored two runs to lead the Tanners (11-2) over the Rockets (11-2) in the Middlesex League contest.

