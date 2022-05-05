What can the Bruins do to get back into their playoff series with the Hurricanes?

The Bruins are down, 0-2, in this first-round series with the Hurricanes. Their fast and fearless opponent has not only their number, but their house keys and the code to the safe in the basement. The 16-1 combined score over three regular season games has beget 10-3 after two playoff games.

Other than that, it was a clunker in Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Bruins scored a power-play goal in Carolina. They sure did. They submitted 35 or so excellent minutes in Game 1 and battled to make the final period of Game 2 interesting.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Patrice Bergeron said, asked how they might turn it around. “You’re going to have some adversity. For us, it’s early.”

Advertisement

Early enough, and Bergeron has been at the center of numerous comebacks. But his team’s issues are compounding against Carolina.

They are likely to be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm going forward. Leading scorer David Pastrnak looks like less than his usual self. The goaltending has not lifted them. Whomever is in net for the Hurricanes, the Bruins haven’t bothered them.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Maybe get away from a few matchups. Maybe that will help us,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after a Game 2 loss. “But I have a feeling, the way [the Hurricanes] play, their whole group can check. That’s how they play well. They check, they get pucks back. I don’t know if that will be a defined advantage or not. We’ve just got to get a little more urgency and will. I’ve got to coach a little more urgency and will out of our guys, attacking, to create a little more offense.”

Cassidy sounded like he was ready to make a goalie switch, after Linus Ullmark allowed four goals for the second game in a row. When asked what he felt would turn the tide in the series, Cassidy’s first words were, “we need a timely save, there’s no doubt about it.”

Advertisement

Jeremy Swayman would be making his first playoff start if he gets the nod.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark started the first two games of the series but Game 3 remains a question mark. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Leaving Raleigh late Wednesday, the news wasn’t good on the club’s prized trade deadline acquisition, who was smoked by Andrei Svechnikov. . The Bruins did not answer questions about Lindholm’s status, only saying he had an upper body injury. It was unclear whether the defenseman was evaluated at a hospital or if he traveled home with the team.

Next up would be Mike Reilly, who has given the Bruins sharp puck-movement when he’s on. He is not a three-zone stalwart like Lindholm.

Up front, Cassidy alluded to keeping Pastrnak on the No. 1 line. He made that switch in Game 2, hoping for a spark.

“Not much was happening,” Cassidy said. “They’ve been together. Sometimes that will give you a lift. It’s something we may have to do going forward. It was always going to be something we’d consider if need be.

“We’ve got to get something here. Moving one player off a line, I don’t think will solve all of that. We need to get some other lines closer to the net and finishing some plays.”

Hand in hand with the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak reunion on the top line, Trent Frederic was benched for an ill-timed penalty early in the second period. The No. 3 left wing logged four shifts after bashing Teuvo Teravainen from behind after the Bruins went down, 3-0. He played six minutes in total.

Advertisement

Cassidy could call on Anton Blidh or Chris Wagner, which might move the snakebitten Tomas Nosek to the third line. Beyond that, the Bruins would be looking at Providence for help. The solutions are seemingly internal, and begin with finding ways to combat the Hurricanes’ relentless pressure.

“Some of it will be on our skilled guys to use their speed and ability to create something for themselves,” Cassidy said. “The other lines have to be a little more direct, win a race, get it into the dirty area and score some of those muckers’ goals. We need a little bit more at both ends of the lineup, the top guys and the bottom guys.”

They need Pastrnak, who missed time with a core injury down the stretch, to be right. He was a non-factor on the first two goals of Game 2, blowing the zone early on one and allowing Jaccob Slavin to scoot past him to set up the other. He is also in the Canes’ crosshairs after colliding with goalie Antti Raanta and knocking him out of Game 2.

“He’s a star in this league,” Cassidy said. “He’s going to have to play through some of the physicality, maybe the threat of intimidation, the smack talking. Whatever’s going on out there, you’ve just got to play through it. All the good players in this league do.”

Cassidy and Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, naturally, disagreed on whether Pastrnak intentionally ran Raanta. To Brind’Amour, “it can’t get any more obvious.” To Cassidy, it was “a freak play.”

Advertisement

Regardless, the Bruins must be more disciplined. Carolina spent more than 20 percent of the game on the power play (2 for 9). Debate the merits of some of those calls, but it’s never a good sign when Marchand is trading stick whacks with a goalie (Hurricanes rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, an incident that saw both penalized).

That was some of the hottest action Kochetkov saw in his 30-save playoff debut in relief. The Bruins had a No. 3 netminder coming in cold, and did little other than inflate his confidence.

“There’s a lot of pockets in the game where we have some really good pressure and good shifts and good chances,” Bergeron said. “I thought it was the same thing with Game 1. That being said, you want results at this time of the year.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.