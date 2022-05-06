Return of ‘Justified’ will be limited — for now

That FX revival of “Justified,” called “Justified: City Primeval,” is beginning production this week. It will be a limited series — which means it will be a miniseries that could, possibly, if it does well, return — and it’s inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”

Timothy Olyphant returns as Marshal Raylan Givens, and the show will pick up with him eight years after he relocated from Kentucky to Miami. He’s the father of 14-year-old Willa, who will be played by Olyphant’s daughter, Vivian Olyphant. Raylan winds up going to Detroit in pursuit of a psychopath, played by Boyd Holbrook of “Narcos.”

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”), Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”), Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, and Victor Williams are also in the cast.

