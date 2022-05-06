Airbnb looks to crack down on Memorial Day weekend parties

Airbnb is taking steps to crack down on people using its platform to throw parties over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends in Boston and nationwide.

The “anti-party system” targets users without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb, the company said this week. Those would include users with negative reviews and new users to the platform. These guests will not be able to book homes for one-night reservations in the US, and the company will restrict “certain local or last-minute bookings” for two-night reservations.

Airbnb is also requiring guests booking local reservations to confirm they understand the company’s party ban, a policy launched in 2020 that prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people as well as “all disruptive parties and events.” Users must attest that they recognize breaking this ban could result in legal action from Airbnb.