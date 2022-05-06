April employment report: the job market remains tight, too tight

The US job market remained hot last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. At first glance, the data show strong growth in employment, wages rising but not keeping up with inflation, and a labor force participation rate — the number of people with jobs or looking for one — that remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the key numbers for April. I’ll be back with more later.

Unemployment rate: Unchanged at 3.6 percent. That is one-tenth of a percentage point above the rate in February 2020, immediately before COVID hit. In other words, based on this measure, the job market is extremely tight.