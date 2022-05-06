April employment report: the job market remains tight, too tight

The US job market remained hot last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. At first glance, the data show strong growth in employment, wages rising but not keeping up with inflation, and a labor force participation rate — the number of people with jobs or looking for one — that remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Here are the key numbers for April. I’ll be back with more later.
Unemployment rate: Unchanged at 3.6 percent. That is one-tenth of a percentage point above the rate in February 2020, immediately before COVID hit. In other words, based on this measure, the job market is extremely tight.
Hiring: Employers added 428,000 jobs, matching March’s payroll gain. The April total was above economists’ forecasts, but the tallies for the previous two months were reduced. So it’s a wash. The economy has added an average of 523,000 jobs over the past three months, a torrid pace. Payrolls are now about 1.2 million lower than the pre-pandemic peak.
Wages: Average hourly wages rose 5.5 percent over a year earlier, down from 5.6 percent in March and below the inflation rate, which his 8.5 percent last month.
Labor force participation rate: This measure dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 62.2 percent. With job openings at a record high, this number needs to go higher to ease the shortage of workers.
The bottom line: The April employment data probably won’t change the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates throughout the year. Inflation has to cool off, and that means taking steam out of the economy — and the job market.
