How well do you know Boston? Test your knowledge with this quiz and scavenger hunt.

The Boston Common and Public Garden offer refuge to locals and tourists alike. For residents, these green spaces are a breath of fresh air — places to people watch, walk the dog, sit on a bench, and get some sun. For tourists, they’re places to soak in Boston’s rich culture, meet an artist, or support a vendor.

No two days at either park look the same, and there are endless opportunities to discover something new.

Get to know these historic parks by exploring the illustration below, and see if you can find the hidden objects, “Where’s Waldo”-style. After that, test your knowledge. How well do you know Boston’s oldest parks? (Scroll all the way to the bottom for answers.)