Seaport Sweat returns for its seventh season

“We really pride ourselves on our fitness programming being really expansive,” said Claire Kilcullen, the assistant marketing manager at WS Development, the Massachusetts group behind the Seaport’s 33 acres of mixed-used space. Kilcullen said that the Seaport is bringing back many previous instructors for 2022’s season, including Boston-based instructor Nicole Derosiers, who taught a Zumba class last year. Seaport Sweat has offered a Zumba class in previous years too, Derosiers added.

The Seaport kicked off its seventh season of Seaport Sweat, the free outdoor workout series in the Seaport Common, this week. The waterfront workout initiative will feature nearly 200 fitness classes, running Monday to Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., plus Saturdays at 10 a.m., through September.

“Anyone, from any neighborhood, can come in here and take a class for free,” Derosiers said, “and get the opportunity to have fun, to let loose, and to get well.”

Derosiers added that she’s excited to work with the Seaport again, especially with the in-house entertainment, DJ Sprino, who will accompany every weekday class and a few weekend ones this season.

“One time I had a throwback, ‘90s hip-hop class, and he’s just perfect. He’s very versatile,” said Michael Soares, a personal trainer who runs the Athletic Conditioning Seaport Sweat class.

Soares said this is his third season with Seaport Sweat, and the first without COVID-19 restrictions.

“I had to be able to teach to 50-150 people in front of me, and also teach the people on Instagram Live, so I had to stay stationary,” Soares said. “This year, I believe more people will come and feel more comfortable coming to class, because everything is spaced out. There’s a huge green area at Seaport Common. Everybody has plenty of space.”

Soares said he encourages people of all levels to take his class, which focuses on strength training and cardio, with an emphasis on proper form.

“I always tell people, ‘Everybody’s an athlete,’” Soares said. “I’ve literally had 10- to 70-year-olds come take my class and execute it perfectly.”

Register for Zumba with Nicole Derosiers, which will run Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., at eventbrite.com; and for Athletic Conditioning with Michael Soares, which will run Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., at eventbrite.com. More information on Seaport Sweat can be found at bostonseaport.xyz.

