These were the most popular baby names in the US in 2021

The most popular baby names of 2021 , released Friday, are ... drumroll please ... Liam for boys, and Olivia for girls.

It’s that magical time of year — the day when the Social Security Administration informs you which names are going to pop up time and time again in your newborn’s future classrooms, soccer games, and music recitals.

That might be because those two names were also the most popular last year — and the year before that. According to the Social Security Administration, which compiles the annual baby name roundup, “Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years.” What could have inspired the lengthy reigns? Olivia Rodrigo? Liam Neeson? We need answers.

Liam and Olivia aren’t the only seasoned names on this year’s list. In fact, only one name changed from the 2020 list, with Theodore muscling Alexander out for the 10th spot. Maybe “Hamilton” has finally lost its luster?

As for names with the fastest-growing popularity, there’s quite an assortment. For girls, Raya, Wrenley, Angelique, Vida, and Emberlynn are climbing the charts. For boys, it’s Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy, and Loyal.

According to the report, “the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends.” So to what do we ascribe these names coming into vogue? Maybe a lot of new parents met on the Raya app, or are big Coldplay fans (”Viva la Vida,” anyone?). It’s hard to imagine new parents harboring a deep affinity for Ozzy Osbourne these days, but anything’s possible.

On the Social Security Administration’s baby names website, you can search the most popular names from any year dating back to 1880, or check out how a specific name has trended over the years. The baby name list was born 25 years ago, in 1997, when the most popular names were Michael and Emily.

Here is the most recent batch of the 10 most popular baby names for girls and boys.

10 most popular names for girls in 2021

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper





10 most popular names for boys in 2021

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Theodore

