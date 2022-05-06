Blind date: ‘He . . . was quick to apologize for his choice of shoes’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HER INTERESTS: Music, art, running

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Game nights with family

AJEY P.: 24 / energy analyst

HIS INTERESTS: Music, cycling, tabletop role-playing games

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: His infectious laugh

7:30 P.M. FORCELLA, NORTH END

FIRST STEPS

Jessica My mom and sister convinced me to apply when we realized that you can sign up once you’re 21. I sent in the application after my birthday.

Ajey It seemed like a fun adventure.

Jessica I had classes during the day and was working on assignments beforehand, which made me more stressed out. I listened to some upbeat music to shake out the nerves.

Ajey Jessica looked genuinely beautiful. Between her simple and classy jewelry, dark dress, heels, and a nice overcoat, she looked very well put-together for a date — it made me feel bad for wearing office attire.

Jessica He looked a little older than me, and was quick to apologize for his choice of shoes (sneakers), which I told him not to worry about. He later explained that his nice pair was “at the cobbler’s.”

Ajey I apologized — all my formal shoes were out for repair, so I was wearing ratty sneakers.

Jessica He works in utilities and majored in electrical engineering. I’m a bioengineering major, so that was a common interest.

Ajey We mostly stuck to small talk — where we were from, TV shows we watched.

Jessica We had a laugh about how little we know about wine.

Ajey I ordered a 2018 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, a cabernet-type wine. I asked for a dry red for a single-malt scotch snob like me. I came away impressed with how much it delivers on the bitter but refined kick I look for in espresso and scotch.

Jessica I learned he has a newfound passion for cycling. He was surprised to hear I have four siblings.

Ajey Quail stuck out as a new food, so I suggested we try it. Turns out that quail is incredibly rich. I loved it.

Jessica He chose the quail; he said we should “go weird or go home.” It was delicious.

Ajey At times it felt more like I was giving mentor-like advice, but the food was great, and Jessica was fun.

Jessica My first impression is that we would be better off as friends, which was reinforced as the night went on. I put a lot of value into similar senses of humor, and it didn’t seem like our lives outside of work/school lined up.

Ajey Pretty early she revealed she was halfway through college, and at that point I stopped screening her as a romantic partner and just enjoyed the conversation. I’m almost three years out of college, and it wouldn’t be fulfilling (or ethical) to date someone who’s still thinking about their senior thesis.

SIZED UP

Jessica It wasn’t surprising when he told me I was too young for him. It did seem like we were at different places in life.

Ajey I figured being upfront was a good strategy. I’m by no means fully grown-up, but there’s a notable gap between a put-together 21-year-old and someone pushing 25.

Jessica I don’t think so. We didn’t exchange numbers.

Ajey No. I need someone closer to my age. I hope she finds a great guy.

POST-MORTEM

Jessica / B+

Ajey / A

