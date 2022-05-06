Home design: A room decorated for daughters (but not Dad’s Zoom calls)

1 Knowing the client envisioned comfortable chairs over a sofa, Fineman opted for oversize swivels in a playful (but not childish) silhouette upholstered in raspberry-colored crushed velvet.

After decorating bedrooms for a family’s three teenage daughters, Cara Fineman, founder of DAG Design, moved on to the space that her client dubbed the “innovation room,” an upbeat retreat meant to incite creativity and collaboration. “It’s not a formal workspace but it’s also not a space for lying around,” she says. While the cheerful surroundings are a hit with the teens, their dad’s co-workers chuckled over its prettiness. “He did Zoom calls from here during the pandemic,” Fineman says. “There was definitely commentary on the colorful background.”

Advertisement

2 Eddie Defreitas of Built-ins by Eddie crafted the workstation that accommodates three. Glass with little bubbles adds interest and helps mask the contents of the tall cabinets. The upholstered desk chairs by Blu Dot are from Lekker in the South End.

3 The handblown glass Neverending Glory pendants from Design Within Reach are fun but don’t compete with the wallpaper. “I wanted to include decorative lights and like that the installation over the desk is a bit unexpected,” Fineman says.

4 The client came to the table with the Elitis Kandy collection wallpaper, which she saw in another of Fineman’s projects. “I get so many requests for this pattern,” the designer notes.

5 The colors and shapes of the painting by Hannah Lane from Libby Silvia Artstyle complement the wallpaper. “Even though they are both busy, they feel really nice together,” Fineman says of the pairing.

6 “If the room felt too crazy and playful it wouldn’t jive with the decor in the rest of the home,” Fineman notes, explaining that the marine blue faux leather ottoman with nailhead trim nods to the overall design scheme.

Advertisement





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.