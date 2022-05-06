Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thank you to author Kara Baskin for shedding light on this topic in Perspective (“We Need an Operation Warp Speed For Kids’ Mental Health,” February 27). The state of mental health is in a true crisis and it can be so hard to find support. Our youth are already dealing with so much in this changing world — access to services shouldn’t be this hard. I’m so lucky to be a part of a nonprofit that provides no-cost therapy services to our Lexington community.

executive director, Youth Counseling Connection, Lexington

The article points to a dire situation. What is missing from this and other similar articles is the research that indicates that when kids have some “spirituality” in their lives, they are better able to cope. Therapy and medication represent only one aspect of what will help children manage in this world. Like adults, they need to have something bigger than themselves to live for and to find meaning in life.

Nancy Kehoe

Cambridge

Friends Become Family

Clara Silverstein’s Connections (“Honorary Sisters From Summer Camp,” February 27) is so reminiscent of my 60-plus-year friendship with my own camp friend, Betsy Fels Pottruck. To this day, we speak throughout the year, and we see each other when we can. I cherish this lifelong friendship and knowing that she is only one call or text away. Thank you, Camp Chippewa, in Enfield, New Hampshire, and 1960 for bringing us together.

Susan Bitensky Siegel

Ashland

What an incredibly touching story of long-lasting friendship that has endured over decades. “Family” comes in many forms. This story brought tears to my eyes and smiles to my face.

Sharyn Russell

Haverhill

I shared this story with two close friends, Rich and Marjorie, whom I met at summer camp in the ‘60s and where they met and later became husband and wife. I was a 9-year-old only child from New York City headed to the Catskills and summer camp for the first time, with quite a bit of trepidation. But, there I met Rich in tent C-7 and he became that brother I hadn’t had. I texted this story to Rich and he came right back with a photo of us during a camp parents weekend that I had never seen before. We stay in close touch and get together at least annually. Many years later, there’s a little distance between us but we’re as close as ever.

Tom O’Reilly

Framingham

What a wonderful story about lifelong friendships. My best friend and I became friends when we were in third grade. Forty-six years later, we have supported each other through adolescence, weddings (maid of honor for each other), births, parents with illnesses, and now grandchildren. I can relate so well to the author’s “sister” of a different mother. I treasure mine.

cindyo96

posted on bostonglobe.com

Volume Control

It seems that every now and again Miss Conduct chooses a letter that has raised her hackles and she responds to it with hostility (“Making Noise,” February 27). Anonymous/Boston is not asking her neighbors to give up parties, or music; she is asking for relief from “very loud music” played beyond her child’s bedtime. If the music was turned down after visits from the police, then presumably the police also deemed it too loud. Nothing Anonymous has done requires “amends,” but she probably cannot have both relief from excessive noise and a good relationship with the inconsiderate neighbors. If she prefers relief, she should look into her community’s noise ordinances and ask that they be enforced. For a complaint in Boston, anything louder than 70 decibels, at any time, except for permitted construction, is considered excessive.

Janice Locke

Concord

I’m sorry to inform you that requesting your neighbor to keep toddler hours is unreasonable.

kate2468

posted on bostonglobe.com

I’m surprised to see Miss Conduct siding quite so strongly with the neighbors: “Why on earth do you think you’re entitled to get what you want?” I don’t see what’s “entitled” [in the writer wanting] their concerns addressed. Part of the problem is that they haven’t yet had a way to get to know the neighbors through more positive interactions.

acsd

posted on bostonglobe.com

I would like to thank Robin Abrahams so much for the last paragraph of her response: “Calling the police on people of color out living their lives and doing ordinary people things has ended many of those lives. You need to understand the context and potential consequences of your actions.” It is so important and lifesaving to have said that!

Stephanie Yesner

Jamaica Plain

I always enjoy reading Miss Conduct’s column. The answers show both caring and matter-of-fact honesty. The response to the complaint of loud music in the neighborhood is a favorite of mine.

Michelle Moody

Metheun

