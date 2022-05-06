fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes with flowers blooming in the yard, in Brockton and Medford

Bask in the blossoms of pretty perennials that bring color to these homes year after year.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated May 6, 2022, 18 minutes ago
123 Tilton Avenue, BrocktonHandout image

$449,900

123 TILTON AVENUE / BROCKTON

SQUARE FEET 1,371

LOT SIZE 0.21 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $233,000 in 2014

PROS Flowering vines and roses grace the front porch of this 1926 ranch set on a dead-end street. Enter into a sunny living room with hardwood floors, and the primary bedroom at right has vaulted ceilings, loft storage, and double closets. Down the hall are a bath and bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, marble tile counters, and a bay window. There’s a guest suite in the finished walk-out basement with bedroom, kitchenette, and bath, plus an office and laundry area. The expansive backyard is ringed by a perennial garden and features a paver patio, stone fireplace, garage, and chicken coop. The home also includes central air and paid-off solar panels. CONS No dining room; some dated finishes.

Advertisement

123 Tilton Avenue, BrocktonHandout image

Paul White, Keller Williams Realty Signature Properties, 781-789-4672, rexxjan@aol.com

$649,900

60 ELM STREET / MEDFORD

The terraced flower beds in front of 60 Elm Street, Medford.Handout image

SQUARE FEET 1,404

LOT SIZE 0.18 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $350,000 in 2002

PROS A series of landscaped terraces planted with perennials welcomes visitors to this 1929 Dutch Colonial, which is right off the highway and within walking distance of Wright’s Beach. In the entry, a powder room is tucked under the stairs, while the living room at left features a charcoal-black brick fireplace. A glass door off the dining room opens to a covered porch, and the kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. The backyard is hilly but deep, and includes a patio, perennial gardens, and stone hardscaping. Upstairs, there’s an updated bath and three bedrooms with hardwood floors; a walk-up attic offers potential for another. Laundry is in the basement. CONS No garage; Elm Street is a busy road.

60 Elm Street, MedfordHandout image

Angela Hirtle-Falzarano, RE/MAX 360, 617-771-1639, Angela@SoldInMA.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video