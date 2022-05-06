For sale: Homes with flowers blooming in the yard, in Brockton and Medford

LOT SIZE 0.21 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $233,000 in 2014

PROS Flowering vines and roses grace the front porch of this 1926 ranch set on a dead-end street. Enter into a sunny living room with hardwood floors, and the primary bedroom at right has vaulted ceilings, loft storage, and double closets. Down the hall are a bath and bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, marble tile counters, and a bay window. There’s a guest suite in the finished walk-out basement with bedroom, kitchenette, and bath, plus an office and laundry area. The expansive backyard is ringed by a perennial garden and features a paver patio, stone fireplace, garage, and chicken coop. The home also includes central air and paid-off solar panels. CONS No dining room; some dated finishes.

Advertisement

123 Tilton Avenue, Brockton Handout image

Paul White, Keller Williams Realty Signature Properties, 781-789-4672, rexxjan@aol.com

$649,900

60 ELM STREET / MEDFORD

The terraced flower beds in front of 60 Elm Street, Medford. Handout image

SQUARE FEET 1,404

LOT SIZE 0.18 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $350,000 in 2002

PROS A series of landscaped terraces planted with perennials welcomes visitors to this 1929 Dutch Colonial, which is right off the highway and within walking distance of Wright’s Beach. In the entry, a powder room is tucked under the stairs, while the living room at left features a charcoal-black brick fireplace. A glass door off the dining room opens to a covered porch, and the kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. The backyard is hilly but deep, and includes a patio, perennial gardens, and stone hardscaping. Upstairs, there’s an updated bath and three bedrooms with hardwood floors; a walk-up attic offers potential for another. Laundry is in the basement. CONS No garage; Elm Street is a busy road.

60 Elm Street, Medford Handout image

Angela Hirtle-Falzarano, RE/MAX 360, 617-771-1639, Angela@SoldInMA.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.