She’s 30 and feels like time is running out on her dreams

I’ve been making art, applying for jobs, and trying to hold close relationships for years, but each time things fall apart. At 30, every failure is increasingly devastating. The worst part is, I feel like the things I want are not that “out there”! But they feel so impossible, given where I am. Rejections that didn’t use to faze me leave me devastated. I feel like I am constantly begging people to see me as worthwhile: a good-enough friend, good-enough employee, good-enough artist. How do I get closer to what I want when everything seems so distant? How do I convince people that I have good qualities that outweigh my problems?

Advertisement

Anonymous / Akron, Ohio

Your question was twice the word count of my whole column, so I omitted the long and detailed list of the things you’d like to have in your life — a better income, friends, validation for your art and writing, better health, the opportunity to be a citizen scientist, and structured time with children. It’s good to know what you want, and it’s good to want more than one thing out of life, to have many meaningful aspects to your identity. And you’re right, nothing you desire reeks of Napoleonic (or, erm, Musk-y) grandeur.

But nobody has all those things at 30. Maybe Charles Darwin, but nobody we know. Your peers maybe have one or two major facets of their lives worked out, but that’s it, I promise you. You’re not wildly behind in life, so take a deep breath and turn the flame down on the ol’ psychological teapot, OK? Because I can hear the screaming from here. You are exhausting yourself — and to be blunt, probably the people around you — by constantly hustling and trying to market yourself.

Advertisement

Start with your body — either improving your health or learning to live with the limitations you currently have and engineering around them. You mentioned attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; I’ve found ADDitude magazine extremely helpful for my own problems. And then, when it comes to art and science and writing . . . stop trying so hard. You started doing those things, as a wee Anonymous so many years ago, because they were fun. Find that mud-pie maker spirit again! (Maybe it’s not even where you thought you’d left it.)

It will also help to stop thinking in terms of “things you want to have/do” and more in terms of “spaces you want to be in.” Allow yourself to be an audience member, a fan — heck, a wannabe, even. Afraid of another rejection? Then don’t enter the art contest. Volunteer to check coats at the reception for the winners, instead. Usher for shows. Staple newsletters. Enter data. Get in the spaces you want to be in, in whatever role you can, and just enjoy being there, around the stuff you like, around people who also like that stuff. Listen to the gossip, get to know the scene, and see what happens.

Stop trying to cut stairs into the mountains you want to climb. Breathe, lighten your pack, and look for the tiny little toeholds that are already there.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.