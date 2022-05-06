Six things to do in and around Boston, May 9-15

Head to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway at Rowes Wharf for Let’s Dance Boston! — a five-day event where participants of all levels can learn from experts, and then dance the night away to live music. Each evening features a different style: East and West Coast Swing, Mambo, Salsa, and Garba. Free. 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. celebrityseries.org

Opens Wednesday

Climate Awareness

Science journalist Alanna Mitchell presents Sea Sick, a comedic talk about the realities of climate change based on her research on the world’s oceans, at the Emerson Paramount Center. The intimate show aims to inspire the audience to act against the forces threatening the planet. Runs through May 22. Times vary. Tickets $60, discounts for students, seniors, Emerson community, and youth. artsemerson.org

Wednesday

The Path Forward

Join the Boston Globe for Visibility and Vulnerability, a special virtual event for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month organized in coordination with the Asian American Journalists Association. Globe columnist Shirley Leung will moderate a conversation with Tiffany Chu, chief of staff to Mayor Wu; Lawrence Chau, actor-producer of the film Justice for Vincent; and Ryan Doan Nguyen, an activist and Harvard student, to contextualize the simultaneous increase in representation and violence for the AAPI community — and discuss the path forward. Free. 6 p.m. Register at globeevents.splashthat.com.

Thursday-Saturday

Art in the Spindle City

Explore your creativity at the Fabric Arts Festival in downtown Fall River, once known as the Spindle City. Several venues across the city will feature open studios, public art, live music, performers, workshops, food, and more. Times and ticket prices vary based on the event. For details, visit fabricfallriver.com.

Saturday

Sounds of Spring

Jam out to local music and feel like a part of the community at PorchFest Somerville 2022, where dozens of artists will perform on porches across the city. Shows begin at noon in designated West area of the city, followed by shows in the Central and East areas until 6 p.m. For schedule and map, visit somervilleartscouncil.org/porchfest/2022.

Sunday

Unity Through Harmony

Three top Boston choirs will perform at Vilna Shul’s Voices of Humanity, an interfaith concert now in its fourth year. The Zamir Chorale of Boston, a Jewish choral ensemble; Voices 21C, a choir with a focus on social change; and the Boston Community Gospel Choir, a multidenominational, multicultural group, will all perform, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets $18-$25. vilnashul.org.

