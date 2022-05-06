2 arraigned in connection with February shooting incident in Somerville

He is being held without bail at the Middlesex jail pending a dangerousness hearing that was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to May 12 at 9:30 a.m., court filings show.

Amanual Beshah, 19, of Malden, was arraigned Tuesday at Somerville District Court on two counts of armed assault to murder. A not-guilty plea was entered, according to court documents.

A man and a juvenile are facing charges after they allegedly fired multiple times at two people inside a car in Somerville in February, striking the car but not the occupants, law enforcement officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also said a juvenile male faced multiple charges in the case. He was held pending a hearing that was scheduled for Friday, according to the statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Somerville police responded to the Mystic Activity Center on Mystic Avenue on Feb. 20 at around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the statement. Police found two victims, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, who said they were sitting in their parked car when they saw several men walking toward them, prosecutors said.

“Those individuals then opened fire at close range,” according to prosecutors. “The vehicle was struck multiple times but neither of the occupants was injured. The shooters subsequently fled the scene.”

After investigators reviewed surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and other information, they identified Beshah and the juvenile as connected with the shooting, prosecutors said.

Belmont police also executed a search warrant at a home in Belmont Tuesday and recovered a 9mm handgun, according to the statement.

“We have been seeing a dangerous uptick in gun violence among young people,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan in the statement. “In this case the victims, who had no known connection to the defendants, were not struck, but could have very easily been injured or killed. This type of intentional discharge of weapons without any regard for public safety is putting neighbors, people’s homes and the entire community at risk.”

Advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing and active, as “investigators believe that additional individuals were involved in this shooting,” according to the statement.

The district attorney’s office, Somerville police, and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating, the statement said.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.