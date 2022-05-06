Bristol DA charges Worcester man after rape kit collected 12 years ago was finally tested

Scot Trudeau, 47, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Bristol County Superior Court on Monday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for next Tuesday, according to court records.

Twelve years after a woman was raped on a New Bedford street, Bristol County prosecutors are alleging that they have identified the woman’s attacker by testing a rape kit that was collected in 2010 — but not tested until now.

Trudeau and a second man allegedly hit the woman on the head on March 18, 2010 and dragged her off the sidewalk into a secluded area, prosecutors say. There Trudeau allegedly raped the victim while the other man pinned her to the ground, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Trudeau’s defense attorney, Brian S. Fahy, said Friday that his client looks forward to demonstrating his innocence his court beginning with the dangerousness hearing.

“He looks forward to his day in court not only to contest the issue of dangerousness, but also the facts of the case going forward,” he said.

The rape kit was one of 1,148 kits collected by Bristol County authorities over the years that had gone untested until now. The case against Trudeau is the first criminal case growing out of District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s decision to use federal grant money to clear up the backlog of untested kits in his county.

Bode Laboratories is expected to complete the examination of all Bristol County kits by the end of this year. According to Quinn’s office, the process involves trying to develop a DNA profile from biological evidence. If that is successful, the profile is uploaded to CODIS, the national database.

In a statement, Quinn’s office lamented that if the kit been tested in 2010, Trudeau would have been charged for the New Bedford attack back in 2015. That year, prosecutors said, Trudeau was convicted of federal child exploitation charge and was required to provide a DNA sample, and that profile was added to the federal CODIS system. But since no testing had been done on the 2010 rape kit, authorities did not make the connection, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“This case demonstrates the importance of fully testing all sexual assault kits,” Quinn said in a statement. “Victims who have been sexually assaulted have gone through a very traumatic experience and have a right to have these kits fully tested, especially when an assailant cannot be identified.”

According to Quinn’s office, the only way prosecutors were able to get the 2010 kit tested at all was by winning a federal grant to pay for a private lab, Bode Laboratories, to do the processing and to employ a retired State Police captain to oversee the effort in Quinn’s office.

“I am optimistic there are other cases that will be solved as a result of our rape kit initiative,” Quinn said. “Our office discovered a major problem, took action and devoted an immense amount of resources to it, and is now in the process of solving it.”

The huge number of untested kits might have passed unnoticed by Quinn’s office but for the 2002 murder of Marlene Rose in New Bedford, a case that was getting a new examination by prosecutors assigned to a special cold case unit.

The man eventually convicted in 2013 of murdering Rose, John Loflin, had been charged with raping a woman in New Bedford in 1997, but the victim moved away and the charge was dropped, prosecutors said. The rape kit was never tested.

Advertisement

During the investigation into the Rose murder, DNA samples of the suspected killer were collected. They were matched to the DNA profile was required to provide Tennessee authorities in 2011 following a conviction in that state, prosecutors said.

If the 1997 kit had been tested, Loflin likely would have been identified as the suspect in the Rose homicide the same year the woman was killed, prosecutors said.

“If we did not obtain the grant to have all these kits fully tested, this case never would have been solved and the statute of limitations would have expired,” Quinn said in a statement.

Under a state law enacted last year, the Executive Office Public Safety and Security and State Police are required to track kits in their custody, to test kits as requested by prosecutors, or determine whether enough material is available for a testing.

In its most recent report, the state said the backlog now totals 5,308 kits. Of that total, 1,159 are slated to undergo testing while prosecutors research the individual kits, determine what investigation each kit is related to, and, in most cases, get approval from the victim to conduct testing.

The state report does not include the Bristol County kits, officials said.

But they do include: 1,459 involving Middlesex County cases; 1,030 Worcester County cases; and 260 from Suffolk County. The Globe has requested data from other Eastern Massachusetts district attorneys.

Advertisement

The majority of sexual assault forensic examinations in Suffolk County are handled by the Boston Police Crime Lab, which does not have a backlog, according to Hayden’s office.

“As both the chief law enforcement official for Suffolk County and former Chair of the Sex Offender Registry Board, I understand the importance of ensuring that every kit is tested,” Hayden said. “Regardless of the outcome of a case, every survivor of sexual violence in Suffolk County should know that my office is available to provide them with information on their case and to ensure that they have access to services.”









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.