Family of woman killed in 2019 Westerly shooting sues housing complex

The Cardinal family’s lawsuit says Babcock Village failed to provide reasonable security, failed to take reasonable steps to protect her from a dangerous condition, and failed to perform safety drills. Those acts of negligence, among others, led to Cardinal’s death, the suit says. The suit was filed in Providence County Superior Court in March. The family’s lawyers declined to comment.

Julie Cardinal – named in the suit as Julie Cardinal Scavello – was shot and killed by 66-year-old Joseph Giachello in December 2019 at Babcock Village, where Cardinal worked as a manager. Giachello also wounded another employee, Robin Moss, and injured a fellow resident, Donna Thornley. Giachello then went back to his unit and fatally shot himself.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The family of a Westerly woman who was shot and killed by the tenant of an affordable housing complex is suing the complex’s owners over what they say was lax security and other negligence

Babcock Village is a federally subsidized complex for income-restricted seniors and people with disabilities. The developer, Cathedral Development Group, declined to comment through a representative. But lawyers for Babcock Village denied legal responsibility in a court filing, saying the home was not negligent and that Cardinal’s injuries were caused by the criminal act of someone else.

Cardinal’s death led to an outpouring of grief in Westerly, where she was an active member of the community and lifelong resident. She hosted radio shows on the local station and spent her time volunteering for local civic organizations.

Giachello had a history of mental health problems. He lied on his application to buy the gun he used in the shooting when he said he’d never been treated or confined for a mental illness, although experts on the state’s gun laws said they did not believe the mental health treatment he underwent would have necessarily prevented him under state law from buying the gun.

After the shooting, the state General Assembly passed the “Julie Lynn Cardinal Act.” Under that law, when someone is buying a gun, the dealer has to notify the police department in the town where the purchaser lives so the police can do a background check. The law previously required dealers to notify the department in the town where the dealer is located. The idea behind the law is that police departments might be more familiar with the buyer in the town where the buyer lives, rather than where they happen to buy the gun. Giachello bought the gun in Richmond, where the police department’s background check found nothing disqualifying about Giachello.

Police had said Giachello had received a notice about smoking in his unit, which eventually could have led to an eviction.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.