Get the jackets out for a cool (but not rainy) Mother’s Day

Low pressure will throw a rain shield north somewhere along the Mass. Pike late Friday night and during Saturday. I suspect radar images Saturday will show a sharp cutoff of rain somewhere on a line from roughly Hartford to Providence to just south of Boston. There was already rain Friday morning across much of the mid-Altantic region.

Our fickle New England weather is back on the cloudy side and will remain there for a couple of days while we watch a storm system meander off the Mid-Atlantic.

A slight shift or wobble of the storm would move that line a little bit in either direction, and those areas out of the rain shield could go in or those areas in the rain shield could go out. Everybody is going to be quite cool for Saturday with temperatures only in the lower 50s along with wind off the water.

Advertisement

Southern areas will receive significant rainfall Saturday while it remains dry to the north. WeatherBELL

For Mother’s Day, the precipitation shield will head south but the effects of the storm will remain. The breeze will continue from the Northeast quite cool and I do expect a lot of clouds although the further north and west you are, the better chance you’re going to be enjoying a little bit of sunshine. Nobody is going to have warm weather, with temperatures continuing to barely reach the 50s. If you want to be outside with Mom, be sure to dress warmly.

It will be very cool in Eastern Massachusetts on Mother’s Day. WeatherBELL

If you don’t receive any rain Saturday, it’s going to be at least a week before you do and the dry weather — while not problematic in terms of drought — will definitely slow down the lawns from growing and leaves from coming out at a rapid pace.

A storm will continue to rotate off the East Coast for the next week before finally moving away next weekend. Tropical Tidbits

That storm will continue to be cut off from the main flow of the atmosphere, thus keeping Eastern New England in the ocean shell until about the middle of the week. Thereafter, as the storm actually moves south off the coast of Florida, potentially warm and humid conditions will flow northward on the backside. This will put temperatures into the 70s sometime near Thursday and perhaps well into the 80s by Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Advertisement

When you add in humidity and the strong sunshine, it may quickly become uncomfortable for some of you and this is why I’m recommending throwing those air conditioners in the windows this weekend if you are sensitive to early heat.