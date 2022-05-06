How did the Mission Hill School fail students for so long?

They didn’t really have a choice. The K-8 pilot school has been in the headlines for months, since the disclosure that school administrators had done nothing to address multiple incidents of sexual misconduct committed by one student against at least five classmates several years ago.

Just a week after receiving a scathing report detailing a pervasive culture of abuse and neglect at the Mission Hill School, the committee voted Wednesday to permanently shut the school down.

For once, the Boston School Committee has acted on a problem with a sense of urgency.

An independent report by the law firm Hinckley Allen found that the school’s shortcomings went far beyond those cases of abuse. It found a school in which administrators tolerated bullying, shut down legitimate criticism, and failed to follow a host of laws, especially regarding the education of special needs students.

It has all been a mess.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this, of course. The Mission Hill School was founded to be a beacon of social-emotional learning, what politicians like to refer to as “educating the whole child.”

As a pilot school, it was run by the Boston Public Schools but exempt from many of the requirements and practices of traditional district schools, with a leadership structure intended to share authority between administrators and parents.

All of that sounds lovely, on paper. But the painful reality began to come out after the School Department reached a $650,000 settlement last year with five families who had sued over the alleged incidents of abuse.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius ordered a top-to-bottom review of the school. And its findings were sickening enough to prompt the immediate shutdown of the school.

That raises an immediate question. If a group of investigators could find this level of wrongdoing, how did it go undetected for so long? Where was the School Department?

Cassellius, in her public statements, has been quick to note that nearly all of the incidents cited in the 189-page report occurred before she took the helm of BPS.

Fair enough, if a bit convenient. But clearly the system failed here.

The report says a lot about the culture of the school, and perhaps its laudable-sounding mission helped shield it from the scrutiny it should have been getting.

My suspicion is that people who should have been exercising oversight were too quick to accept the rhetoric of school leaders — that they were pursuing a mission of social justice and standing up for Black and brown kids, especially boys, by refusing to throw them to the wolves when they faced allegations.

And perhaps the public was too willing to question a school that had sold itself on being socially conscious and innovative.

This was, after all, a school designed to challenge the exam-obsessed status quo. And perhaps its leaders convinced themselves that they were doing exactly that.

Thing is, they clearly weren’t.

Because this school is an object lesson in how you fail to support Black and brown kids. You allow an unsafe atmosphere to take root and flourish. You decide that carefully crafted plans to help special needs students learn are just so much nonsense. And you shut down, bully, and run off the adults who dare to suggest that maybe your school is falling short of its lofty ideals.

To the end, the school seems to have had its vehement supporters who believed the hype. Even when Cassellius pushed out the school’s co-leaders — a decision that was obviously long overdue — supporters appeared at School Committee meetings insisting that the actions of the BPS were “destabilizing” the school.

How do you “destabilize” a train wreck? As if it was stable before.

Again, closing this school was an easy choice — both Cassellius and Mayor Michelle Wu called for that drastic measure nearly as soon as they saw the report, with Wu describing herself as “devastated.”

That’s the right word. But the events themselves aren’t the only alarming part. There’s also the relative ease with which scrutiny was deflected for so long. We now know that Mission Hill was a mess for years, masquerading as a monument to empowerment.

There’s a lot of talk in this town about fixing the city’s schools. But how will anything change if a school like this can keep failing students, year after year?

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.