IRS raids popular restaurant’s locations in Salem and Peabody’

The IRS spokesman said Friday he couldn’t comment further.

Special Agent Matthew Amsden of the Internal Revenue Service confirmed in a statement that agents had conducted “official business” at Red’s Sandwich Shop in Salem and Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody.

The IRS on Thursday raided a popular restaurant’s two locations in Salem and Peabody as part of an ongoing probe, authorities said Friday.

A woman who answered the phone at the Salem location Friday said no one was available to discuss the raid. An e-mail request for comment sent to a Red’s employee wasn’t immediately returned.

Video footage of the daytime raid on the Salem spot taken by WCVB-TV showed investigators, at least one of them wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying what appeared to be boxes containing evidence from the restaurant.

Red’s says on its website that in addition to its locations in Salem on Central Street and Peabody on Newbury Street, the company also has Red’s Kitchen & Tavern located in Seabrook, N.H.

The Salem location last month took to Facebook to trumpet its latest booze offerings.

“We are definitely feeling the summer vibes with our new drink selections Fire Princess, Summer Nights, & Lemony Snicket…….see you this weekend,” the restaurant posted on April 22.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information comes out.





