Methuen man convicted of child rape who fled trial arrested in Maine

Stephen Corbin, Jr., 38, was captured by federal marshal's in Farmingdale, after Massachusetts State Police developed information he may be staying at a house there, Ryan's office said in a statement.

A Methuen man convicted of child rape charges was arrested in Maine Friday, several weeks after he fled the state while he was on trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, who was convicted on multiple counts of child rape last month but fled during his trial. He was captured in Maine Friday, officials said.

Corbin was convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, on multiple occasions in 2017 at a Lexington residence and at a Bedford motel, the Globe reported. Corbin knew both of the victims and gave them drugs and alcohol on multiple occasions before assaulting them.

Corbin was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet following his arraignment but he disappeared after the first three days of his trial, the Globe reported. His last known location had been in the area of North Street in Andover where his GPS bracelet was cut off.

He was convicted in Middlesex Superior Court on April 14, prosecutors said.

Ryan’s office announced this week that law enforcement was searching for Corbin.

After Massachusetts received a tip Corbin may be in Maine, officials contacted Maine law enforcement for assistance, the statement said.

Authorities, including members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, went to the house and saw a car pull up with Corbin in it as a passenger.

Marshals and officers approached the car and arrested him, the statement said. They also found a loaded firearm.

Corbin faces charges in Maine as a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm, the statement said. The Middlesex district attorney’s office is arranging his rendition to Massachusetts.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the eight counts of aggravated rape of a child on May 12, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.