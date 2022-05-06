Nancy Pelosi among 9 receiving honorary degrees from Brown University

Former Rhode Island Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott; Nobel Laureate and economist Guido Imbens; Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson; Technology scholar and educator Zeynep Tüfekçi; and Brown leaders and benefactors Alice and Thomas Tisch will also be awarded honorary degrees.

Public health leader Dr. Seth Berkley, who is the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance , will also deliver a Baccalaureate address and Shaggy, a reggae icon and former US Marine, will give the honorary degree oration to the Class of 2020.

PROVIDENCE — Brown University will present honorary doctorates to nine candidates this May, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will also deliver the commencement oration.

The degrees will be awarded during Commencement and Reunion Weekend, where Brown will celebrate its Class of 2022 graduates as well as its Class of 2020, whose graduates missed their in-person commencement due to the pandemic.

“A Brown tradition since 1769, the annual presentation of honorary degrees offers our community the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds,” said Brown President Christina H. Paxson in a statement. “Having made tremendous impacts in government, public health, the arts, global affairs, science and technology, and more, this year’s distinguished recipients offer a superb example to our newest graduates.”

The degrees will be awarded by the Board of Fellows of the Brown Corporation and are conferred by Paxson in English and in Latin.

Brown will also honor the late telecommunications pioneer George H. Billings, who died in 2021. He graduated from Brown in 1972 and became an executive in the cellular telephone and satellite television industries in the U.S. and Latin America. Billings’ brother, John Billings, will accept a diploma in recognition of the honorary degree.

