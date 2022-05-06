New England news in brief

A Worcester woman was killed after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike early Friday morning, State Police said in a statement. The woman, 29, was driving a 2020 Mini Cooper and “possibly speeding,” when she struck the trailer around 2:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the turnpike, the statement said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Images of the wreck appear to show the vehicle wedged under the rear of the tractor-trailer with part of the car’s roof sheared off. There were no other passengers in the car. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement





PEABODY/SALEM

IRS confirms raid on restaurants

The IRS raided a popular restaurant’s two locations in Salem and Peabody as part of an ongoing probe, authorities said Friday. Matthew Amsden, special agent of the Internal Revenue Service, confirmed in a statement that agents had conducted “official business” at Red’s Sandwich Shop in Salem and Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody on Thursday. The IRS spokesman said Friday he couldn’t comment further. A woman who answered the phone at the Salem location Friday said no one was available to discuss the raid. An e-mail request for comment sent to a Red’s employee wasn’t immediately returned. Video footage of the daytime raid on the Salem spot taken by WCVB-TV showed investigators, at least one of them wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying what appeared to be boxes containing evidence from the restaurant. Red’s says on its website that in addition to its locations in Salem on Central Street and Peabody on Route 1 north, the company also has Red’s Kitchen & Tavern located in Seabrook, N.H.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up





SOMERVILLE

Former cop sentenced to probation

A former police officer admitted in Cambridge District Court that there were “sufficient facts” that he used pepper spray on a handcuffed man in 2019, police said Friday. Michael McGrath had been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement. The judge continued the matter without a finding and placed McGrath on probation for one year with the condition that he not seek employment as a police officer, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a separate statement. At the time of the incident, the man “posed no threat” to McGrath and “did not physically resist or engage in assaultive behavior that would justify the use of the pepper spray,” prosecutors said. Surveillance footage of the Oct. 1, 2019 incident released by city officials appears to show McGrath pepper-spraying a handcuffed suspect and shoving him into a prisoner transport van, the Globe reported. In a statement, Acting Police Chief Charles Femino said, “The public must have confidence that officers discharge their duties with all due care and restraint. The events depicted in the findings and related evidence fall disappointingly short of the Department’s expectations and do not represent the values of the Somerville Police Department.”

Advertisement





PROVIDENCE

Pelosi to address Brown grads

Brown University will present honorary doctorates to nine candidates this month, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will also deliver the commencement address. Public health leader Dr. Seth Berkley, the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, will also deliver a baccalaureate address and Shaggy, a reggae icon and former US Marine, will give the honorary degree oration to the Class of 2020. The degrees will be awarded during Commencement and Reunion Weekend, May 27-29, where Brown will celebrate its Class of 2022 graduates as well as its Class of 2020, whose graduates missed their in-person commencement due to the pandemic.

Advertisement





LAGRANGE, MAINE

Search on for bear poacher

Authorities say someone illegally shot and killed a bear and dumped it off a bridge, and they’re working with a nonprofit group to offer a reward to help find out who did it. The Maine Warden Service received a complaint about the dead black bear on April 26. Operation Game Thief, a private nonprofit that works with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to stop poaching, is offering a $4,000 reward in the case. The warden service said Friday that the group wants information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing the bear. Maine is home to a bear hunt, but it is regulated by the state and takes place only in the late summer and fall. (AP)



