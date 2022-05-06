‘The patriarchy has a long history of calling women hysterical’: Former Senator Gayle Goldin on protecting reproductive rights in R.I.

But this week, the reality is that a draft US Supreme Court opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade, and the two primary sponsors of the Reproductive Privacy Act say they’re glad the General Assembly ignored those “empty” arguments and passed the law that would protect abortion rights in Rhode Island if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

And in 2018, then-House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, dismissed fears about the 1973 Supreme Court ruling being overturned, saying, “I think that’s a concern that’s not rooted in reality.”

PROVIDENCE — In 2019, Senator Frank S. Lombardi, a Warwick Democrat, voted against the Reproductive Privacy Act, saying Roe v. Wade was not about to be overturned — “notwithstanding the alarmist mentality” about the matter.

“The patriarchy has a long history of calling women hysterical,” former state Senator Gayle L. Goldin, the Providence Democrat who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, said Friday.

“I was told by many opponents that it was alarmist, that we were making too much of it, that it would never happen,” she said. “But frankly, as devastating as it was to see that Supreme Court opinion leaked, it is not surprising for those of us who have been fighting for women’s reproductive rights for a long time.”

Goldin, who left the Senate last year to join the US Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau as a senior adviser, made clear she was speaking on the issue as a private citizen.

Representative Anastasia P. Williams, the Providence Democrat who sponsored the House version of the bill, also recalled that opponents called the Reproductive Privacy Act unnecessary.

“Today, I am thankful that the General Assembly was not persuaded by this empty argument and ensured that every Rhode Island woman will retain their reproductive freedom and rights into the future,” Williams said in a statement. “We saw the possibility of this day and decision coming, and we worked diligently to guarantee, maintain, and protect women’s right to choose the best reproductive health decision for themselves and their families.”

Williams said her “heart goes out” to women across the country who will “suffer from this horrendous attack on personal freedom.”

But, she said, “to Rhode Island women, I say rest assured that regardless of the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision, your privacy and rights to make your own reproductive health decisions with your families and doctors will remain firmly enshrined in state law.”

Goldin said that while the Reproductive Privacy Act is law, it’s worth remembering that it passed the Senate by a narrow margin. The Senate ended up voting 21-17 for the bill, but only after it was transferred from a less supportive Senate committee to a committee that sent it to the Senate floor.

“It was not a given that it would pass,” Goldin said. “And frankly the margins are very close right now in Rhode Island. There is a sense across the country that in states that codified Roe there are protections that will stay in place. But as we have seen, that can be put into question in a number of different ways. Who is elected and who is in leadership can place those rights in jeopardy.”

Then-governor Gina M. Raimondo, a Democrat who is now US commerce secretary, signed the bill into law. But, Goldin said, “If you have an anti-choice governor, they can veto a pro-choice bill, and there is not a super-majority in the Senate to override it. Every single vote counts.”

Earlier this week, General Assembly leaders vowed to defend the Reproductive Privacy Act.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, has supported abortion rights in the past. But the Senate’s top three leaders issued a statement, saying they, too, would defend the law although they oppose abortion rights as individuals.

“The Reproductive Privacy Act has been law in Rhode Island for three years now, and as leaders of the Senate, we will not entertain any effort to amend that statute,” Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, and Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin said.

Goldin said, “I appreciate the Senate leadership’s affirmation that they they will uphold the advocacy and the will of the people of Rhode Island and ensure that law stays in place.”

But, she said, the Reproductive Privacy Act simply represents “the floor,” and she said Rhode Island must do more to ensure that residents can afford and get access to abortion procedures.

Abortion is currently not covered by public health insurance in Rhode Island, so the 315,000 low-income residents who are on Medicaid have to pay for abortion care out of pocket. Representative Liana M. Cassar, a Barrington Democrat, and Senator Bridget Valverde, an East Greenwich Democrat, recently re-introduced the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would provide for abortion coverage in the state’s Medicaid program and repeal the abortion coverage exclusion for state employee insurance plans.

Governor Daniel J. McKee, a Democrat, says he fully supports it, but there’s a chance the bill could get stuck in committee — for the second year in a row — leaving residents on Medicaid without abortion care coverage.

Goldin noted Senate leaders did not offer support for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. “There is more to be done,” she said. “That is just the first step needed to not only protect the law but to make sure everyone has access to abortion and can afford it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.