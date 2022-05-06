Rhode Island political news: May 2022

The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, which works to elect pro-environment candidates, on Friday endorsed Democratic General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in the 2nd Congressional District race.

“Seth Magaziner has the proven track record of working to grow our clean energy economy and fighting for the solutions we need to combat the climate crisis,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, the fund’s senior vice president of government affairs. “We are thrilled to endorse his campaign for Congress because we know he will continue to stand up for our environment and democracy and be a strong voice in Congress for clean energy, justice, and jobs.”

Magaziner said he was honored to get the endorsement. “As treasurer, I created new clean energy programs that are putting solar panels on rooftops and helping small businesses shift toward wind and other renewable energy sources,” he said. “In Congress, I will continue the fight for clean air, clean water, and the clean energy infrastructure that will create good jobs while reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.”

May 5, 2022

Senate Majority Leader McCaffrey backing Diossa

Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey on Thursday endorsed former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa for state treasurer.

McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, issued a statement, saying Diossa has the experience Rhode Island needs in its next general treasurer.

“James was an elected official for 10 years, and over that time proved he has the ability to get things done,” he said. “James has been a mayor and knows the importance of sound management practices. I’m confident he will inspire the next generation of Rhode Islanders with his leadership and his personal story.”

Diossa, a Democrat, is the only candidate who has announced he is running for the seat that term-limited treasurer Seth Magaziner is vacating to run for Congress. But other candidates are considering entering the race.

May 5, 2022

Senator Goodwin endorses Diossa for treasurer

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat who chairs the Providence Democratic City Committee, is endorsing former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa for treasurer.

“James Diossa is exactly the type of leader we need in the Treasurer’s Office,” Goodwin said in a statement Wednesday. “When he first became mayor 10 years ago, James inherited a crisis. In navigating his hometown out of bankruptcy he showed incredible leadership. James has the integrity, fortitude and experience to be a champion for every city and town and to foster economic growth in every corner of this state.”

Goodwin is the fifth senator to endorse Diossa, including Ana B. Quezada of Providence, Meghan Kallman of Pawtucket, Alana M. DiMario of North Kingstown, and Diossa’s fiance, Sandra Cano of Pawtucket.

May 2, 2022

NEA PAC backs Magaziner, Cicilline for Congress

The National Education Association Rhode Island’s Political Action Committee for Education is recommending the national teachers union endorse Democratic General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in the 2nd Congressional District and Democratic US Representative David N. Cicilline in the 1st Congressional District.

NEA RI President Larry Purtill will bring the group’s recommendations to the May 12 national meeting of the NEA Fund for Children and Public Education Political Action Committee of the National Education Association in Washington, D.C.

Magaziner is running for the seat that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin is leaving at year’s end, while Cicilline is seeking reelection.

On Saturday, about 25 union members listened to presentations by six of the Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidates and said it was “impressed with the demonstration of diverse qualifications” – “Cameron Moquin for his admirable dedication to service, Omar Bah’s remarkable and compelling personal journey, Sarah Morgenthau’s knowledge and insight of Washington, Seth Magaziner’s background in education and seven-plus years of service as general treasurer, Joy Fox’s deep roots in the district and years of experience in both Rhode Island and Washington, and David Segal’s ability to work collaboratively to advance progressive ideals.”

The Republican candidates in the 2nd Congressional District – former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung and former Representative Robert B. Lancia – were invited but declined to participate.

“After careful deliberation, the committee recommended Seth Magaziner based on our previous support for his work, his strong advocacy for our issues, and his strength as the candidate best positioned to continue the decades-long work of Congressman Langevin,” Purtill said.

Committee Chair Amy Mullen said the PACE committee “was particularly impressed with Segal’s extensive background and Fox’s commitment to listening to local concerns, but the group overwhelmingly agreed that Treasurer Magaziner deserved our support.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.